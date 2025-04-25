Pokémon Go: Crown Clash Schedule and Bonuses

The Pokémon Go Might and Mastery season has been full of surprises, opportunities to level up your creatures, and add Shiny variants to your Pokédex. The action continues with the Pokémon Go Crown Clash event that will span eight days and offer a variety of bonuses along the way.

The Crown Clash event is scheduled to begin on May 10, at 10am and conclude on May 18, 2025, at 8pm local time. The stars of the show are the new Pokémon debuts in the form of Kingambit, and Nidoqueen and Nidoking who are both dressed for the occasion by wearing crowns.

Fit for royalty

Event Bonuses

2x XP for evolving Pokémon

Increased chance to encounter Shiny Nidoqueen wearing a crown, Shiny Nidoking wearing a crown, Shiny Slowpoke, Shiny Combee, and Shiny Litleo

Catching Slowpoke may award a King’s Rock

Pokémon Debuts

Kingambit

Evolve Bisharp into Kingambit after you defeat 15 Dark-type or Steel-type Pokémon in Raid Battles with Bisharp as your buddy. Note that you do not have to defeat these Pokémon with Bisharp.

New costumed Pokémon, including Shiny variants:

Nidoqueen wearing a crown

Nidoking wearing a crown

Wild Encounters

The Pokémon that will appear more frequently in the wild all have the chance to spawn as a Shiny:

Slowpoke

Slakoth

Piplup

Combee

Snivy

Litleo

Some Trainers may even come across:

Pawniard

Raids

The following Pokémon will appear in Raids, all of which may be Shiny:

One-Star Raids

Sneasel

Klink

Pawniard

Three-Star Raids

Nidoqueen wearing a crown

Nidoking wearing a crown

Field Research

Complete Field Research tasks to earn encounters with event-themed Pokémon.

Collection Challenge

Complete the catch and Evolution-focused Collection Challenge to receive:

XP

Stardust

An encounter with Pawniard

One Candy XL for evolving Pokémon after completing the Collection Challenge (Trainers must be level 31 or above)

PokéStop Showcases

Keep an eye out for Showcases at different PokéStops where you can enter event-themed Pokémon.

Before the Crown Clash kicks off, there are other Pokémon Go events to look forward to. The Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day is preparing to make a return, while the Growing Up event hosts more opportunities to catch a range of creatures. An extra set of bonuses will be live for Trainers in Japan and Korea during the Growing Up questline.