Pokémon Go: Harvest Festival 2025 Schedule and Bonuses

The Pokémon Go Tales of Transformation season is well underway and it has been full of action from the very start. Despite the roll out of new content, some Pokémon Go events have become tradition, including the Harvest Festival.

The Pokémon Go Harvest Festival celebration will run from October 10, at 10am to October 16, 2025, at 8pm local time. Expect Pokémon debuts, themed creatures roaming the wild, and a range of bonuses along the way.

Pokémon Go Harvest Festival 2025

Here’s a full breakdown of what you can expect from the Harvest Festival event.

Pokémon Debuts

The following Pokémon will make their Pokémon Go debuts

Dipplin.

Hydrapple.

Use 200 Applin Candy and 20 Syrupy Apples to evolve Applin into Dipplin. Evolve Dipplin into Hydrapple using 400 Applin Candy and by catching seven Dragon-type Pokémon with Dipplin as your buddy.

Apples

During the Harvest Festival event, you may discover Syrupy Apples. Apples have an increased chance of appearing at PokéStops with active Mossy Lure Modules, and tapping on them will award Sweet Apples, Tart Apples, Syrupy Apples, or encounters with Pokémon (including Applin, if you’re lucky.)

Event Bonuses

2x Candy for catching Pokémon with Pinap Berries and Silver Pinap Berries.

Increased chance to encounter Shiny Pumpkaboo and Shiny Smoliv.

Increased chance for apples to appear at PokéStops with an active Mossy Lure Module.

Wild Encounters

Miltank.

Combee.

Smoliv.

Applin.

Paid Timed Research

For US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you’ll be able to take part in event-exclusive Timed Research. Purchasing this ticket will also grant the following bonuses during the event:

2x Mossy Lure Module duration.

Increased chance to receive Berries from PokéStops—including Silver Pinap Berries and Golden Razz Berries, if you’re lucky.

Timed Research rewards include:

30 Silver Pinap Berries.

Three Mossy Lure Modules.

Encounters with Applin.

Field Research

Complete Field Research tasks to earn encounters with event-themed Pokémon such as:

Pumpkaboo.

Applin.

Smoliv.

Collection Challenges

Complete catch and evolution Collection Challenges to earn: