Pokémon Go: January Community Day Classic Schedule, Featured Pokémon, and Bonuses

The very first Community Day Classic event of the year is all about Ralts, the psychic fairy Pokémon. Participating in Timed Research, Field Research, and taking advantage of an array of other bonuses will allow Trainers to maximize encounters with Ralts.

The Community Day Classic kicks off on January 25, 2025, from 2pm to 5pm local time. Although the time window is limited, there are a lot of rewards on offer for those who participate.

Pokémon Go January Community Day Classic rewards

Featured Pokémon

Ralts will appear more frequently in the wild, with the chance to spawn as a Shiny.

Featured Attack

Evolve Kirlia (Ralts’ Evolution) during the event or up to five hours after to get a Gardevoir or Gallade that knows the Charged Attack Synchronoise.

Synchronoise:

Trainer Battles : 80 power

: 80 power Gyms and raids: 80 power

Community Day Specialist Research

For US$2.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you’ll be able to take part in the Ralts Community Day-exclusive Special Research that grants access to:

Premium Battle Pass

Rare Candy XL

Encounters with Ralts that have Dual Destiny-themed special backgrounds

Timed Research

A Timed Research opportunity will go live during the event. Complete it to earn:

4 Sinnoh Stones

An encounter with Ralts (with the chance of that encounter being Shiny)

Ralts Community Day Continued Timed Research

This opportunity lasts for a week following the event:

Log in during the January Community Day Classic to receive Timed Research that awards an encounter with a Ralts that has a Dual Destiny-themed special background.

Event Bonuses

1/4 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during the event

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours

More rewards for Community Day snapshots

Field Research

Catch Ralts to earn rewards including:

Stardust

Great Balls

More encounters with Ralts

If you’re out and about with your Community, you may even come across:

Field Research that leads to encounters with Ralts that have Dual Destiny-themed special backgrounds

Event Bundles

Two Community Day bundles will feature in the in-game store during the event:

For 1,350 PokéCoins, you will get 50 Ultra Balls, five Super Incubators, one Elite Charged TM, and five Lucky Eggs.

For 480 PokéCoins, you will get 30 Ultra Balls, one Incense, three Super Incubators, and one Lure Module.

Before the January Community Day Classic, there’s the return of Fashion Week to look forward to, with creatures hitting the catwalk in stylish costumes.