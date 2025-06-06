Pokémon Go: GO Pass June Rewards and Milestones

The GO Pass feature is currently being tested in Pokémon Go and there are a multitude of rewards to take advantage of throughout the month.

The GO Pass is a free, limited-time progression track starting from June 3, at 10am to July 1, at 10am local time. As you collect GO points, climb through the ranks to earn rewards. Trainers automatically received GO Pass: June with the start of the event.

For more rewards and faster progression, the GO Pass Deluxe is a paid version of the GO Pass. While progressing through the GO Pass Deluxe, you’ll be able to claim all of the rewards from both the free GO Pass and GO Pass Deluxe. You can upgrade to a GO Pass Deluxe at any time and still collect previous unlocks.

Trainers who upgrade to GO Pass Deluxe: June or GO Pass Deluxe: June + 10 Ranks on the Pokémon Go Web Store will receive an extra ten Ultra Balls, five Max Revives, five Max Potions, and one Premium Battle Pass.

Rewards unlocked in the GO Pass will expire on July 3, at 10am local time, so be sure to claim your items before that date.

Featured Pokémon and rewards

Complete Pass Tasks to rank up your GO Pass to receive rewards such as:

Encounter Articuno with a Delightful Days-themed Special Background

Stardust

XP

Max Particles

Poké Balls

Candy

Those that upgrade to the GO Pass Deluxe can also earn the following:

A Lucky Trinket

One Super Incubator

Additional encounters with even more Pokémon

Premium items, such as Premium Battle Passes, Incense, a Lucky Egg, an Incubator, Lure Modules, and more!

Candy XL

Major Milestone rewards

Reach Major Milestones on your GO Pass to unlock:

Tier 1 – Rank 25

Earn 50% more XP from increasing Friendship level

Tier 2 – Rank 50

Increased XP and Stardust from Research Breakthrough rewards

Tier 3 – Rank 75

Increased Stardust and XP from hatching Eggs

Lucky Trinket

A Lucky Trinket is a one-time-use item that is able to turn one friend from your Friend List into a Lucky Friend. When you’re Lucky Friends with someone, the next time you trade with them, both Pokémon will become Lucky Pokémon. After the trade, your Lucky Friend status will be cleared. The Lucky Trinket is the final reward in the GO Pass Deluxe and will expire on July 6, 2025, at 11:59pm local time.