High On Life: How To Find All Ludlox Loot Boxes | Out-Outskirts Locations Guide

On your quest to defeat the G3 Cartel in High On Life, you’ll need to raid a desert stronghold called Dreg Town. Before you can reach one of the G3’s power centers, you’ll need to explore the vast Outskirts. Located on the top of the asteroid hurtling through space near a black hole, the desert is packed with wrecked ships and lost cargo. That includes plenty of ludlox crates filled with loot. This area is also where you’ll find two Warp Disc zones — y’know, if you want to summon multiple mini-activities to enjoy. We’re going to focus on the valuable ludlox crates and where to get them all.

Out-Outskirts | Collectibles Guide

Ludloxes are special living loot chests that can be opened with the melee knife. They appear as blue marks on your HUD map. Opening them will reward you with a batch of pesos, which can be used to purchase upgrades from the pawnshop in Blim City.

Ludlox #1: At the shipwreck in the Out-Outskirts desert, there’s a large rock with a ludlox in the shadows. You’ll find it right before entering the shipwreck.

Ludlox #2: At the shipwreck entrance from the Out-Outskirts, go left to the large, wrecked cylinder. Inside you’ll find this ludlox.

Ludlox #3: In the same shipwreck, look for wasps so you can grapple up to the higher level of the wreckage. You’ll find it right in the center of the wreck entrance.

Ludlox #4: [x] Instead of going left from the entrance to the shipwreck, go right to find a blue ludlox. You’ll need the jetpack upgrade to reach this one.

Ludlox #5: On the way through the shipwreck to Old Town, go to the left side where the toxic green goo is found. Behind the goo next to the curved metal wreckage, you’ll find this ludlox.

Ludlox #6: [x] At the end of the wreckage, on the left side, there’s a tall tower with connecting ziplines. A ludlox is at the top of this tower, accessible once you get a jetpack upgrade.

Ludlox #7: From the shipwreck, follow the path to Old Town. There’s a ludlox under one of the twisted metal old structures, next to one of the Warp Disc locations.

Ludlox #8: There’s another tall tower near the War Disc location with a ludlox. You can spot this tower easily from the ziplines connected to the top.

Ludlox #9: [x] Before reaching the bridge to Old Town from the outskirts shipwreck, there’s a tall square structure. You’ll need the jetpack upgrade to reach the top of this big chunk of metal.

