Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion — All Missables From Chapters 3 | Trophy/Achievement Guide

Now that the game has launched, at last, you’ll find as you make your way through Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion that there are a lot of missions, items, characters, and achievements that can easily be missed in the gorgeous remaster. Lucky for you, though, we’re going to be breaking them all down on a chapter-by-chapter basis just for you. Below, you’ll find a listing of everything that you want to be on the lookout for in Chapter 3 of your journey.

All Missable Trophies and Achievements for Chapter 3 of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

Chapter 3 takes place in and around the Shinra building, and there’s plenty for you to see and do while you’re there. The first thing you’re going to want to do is complete the 6 materia-based missions which can be unlocked by speaking to the scientists in the materia research laboratory. Each one will yield a different kind of materia stone that the scientists will then request from you. Each one will be given back as a usable piece of materia, and you’ll gain the Mako Stone Miner trophy as a result.

Next, head over to the other lab in the SOLDIER area and complete four combat challenges for Hojo. Doing so will get you another reward in the form of the First-Rate Soldier achievement. Only the fourth one is even reasonably challenging and if you happen to be struggling, make sure you have magic equipped, particularly Blizzard, which is very useful in the battle.

Now, before you head to the director’s office, make sure you go outside and chat with all of the NPCs you see. Doing so will grant you membership into two Genesis clubs and one Angeal club. This isn’t enough to get the trophy for joining all the clubs yet, as there are two you’ll find later, but it’s good to get these now so they’re out of the way and you can start getting mail from them.

The next one is a little trickier. To get the Everyone’s Hero achievement, you need to get off when the elevator stops during the crisis and do three tasks. First, battle the robots. Next, rescue the SOLDIER recruit who is being attacked. Then go back to the lab where Hojo was and rescue two more Shinra employees who seem to be hooking up during the crisis and will pay you to keep quiet about it.

Then just go about with Chapter 3 as normal until you’re outside and meet up with the Turks. When one of them goes off on her own, follow her, but stop and look left and right when you enter the Loveless area. You will see civilians being attacked by machines on either side, and you will need to battle both machines and save the civilians to nab yourself the Everyone’s Hero trophy.