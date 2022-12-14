Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion — All Missables From Chapters 1 and 2 | Trophy/Achievement Guide

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is here at last, and with it comes yet another meaty Final Fantasy adventure but a very much improved one at that. Not only does the new version of the classic PSP RPG have much improved visuals, but it also packs in some generous quality-of-life improvements as well.

Finally, there is a new list of trophies and achievements to complete the game fully, meaning you’re not going to want to lose out on any of those that can easily be missed on your first playthrough. So, with that in mind, we’re going to be breaking down the missables for each chapter of the game in detail so you can save yourself a replay on New Game + if you like.

All Missable Trophies and Achievements for Chapters 1 & 2 of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

Chapter 1

There is one missable trophy/achievement in Chapter 1 of the game, and it’s one you can easily bypass accidentally. The trophy is called Hero of the Wutai War and is offered as a reward for finding all 16 Wutai encounters in the base during the chapter. After the big fight outside the gates, you’ll find yourself inside a Wutai fort where the forces of the proud people attack you in a series of ambushes.

What you need to do is be extra thorough in exploring the base. While many of the fights are automatic, there are several hidden encounters that must be sought out, most of which are triggered by investigating the swinging walls.

Once you’ve completed enough of these, you’ll be able to attack the two towers of the base that show up as exclamation points on the map.

After you’ve done this, go to the end of the base for the final fight. Before you leave, look up in the top left corner: if your count is 16, then you got them all and can leave. Just note that the achievement doesn’t pop until after you’ve talked to Lazard, and he evaluates you in front of Angeal.

Chapter 2

There are two missable trophies/achievements in Chapter 2 of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion. They come back to back after Tseng tells you to go to Angeal’s house to save an innocent woman from the incoming air strike.

The first is Slicin’ Soldier, which is given for hitting all 10 of the shells in the minigame. The key is to watch for the blue reticle on the screen. The second you see it hit the attack button. This is key for the last shell, which comes at a cinematic angle, making it harder to gauge when to swing. If you miss, just reload from the save point before you left the warehouse.

The other missable achievement here is Banora Treasures. Before you enter the warehouse, you can find five items outside that can’t be collected yet. There are three in the village area; two are by houses, and one is by a well. On the way to the cliff where Tseng is, you’ll spot a fourth and then a fifth nearer to where Tseng is standing. After the slicing minigame, you have 40 seconds to run to all five spots and still reach Angeal’s house. Do this successfully, and you’ll nab the Banora Treasures trophy.