PlayStation Gets Into Holiday Mode – While BluePoint Games Teases Their Next Work?

The holidays are nearly here, and so game developers and publishers in corners all over the globe are starting to slow down ahead of a bit of holiday rest and relaxation, refueling for what is going to be one of the craziest years of all time for gamine releases. PlayStation is getting in on the act working with their internal studios and external development partners to prepare a range of holiday gift cards, some Christmas-based, others… less so, and while the cards are brilliant in their own right, there’s one developer who has drawn a little bit of attention to itself with the card that is has released – PlayStation’s own BluePoint Games.

The cards are all simple enough, many are some beautiful depictions of some of the game’s iconic characters or moments, many are static images, some are GIFs, but BluePoint Games’ sticks out more than the rest for what it teases within. The card appears to be a pretty simple affair, a Christmas tree, with a range of presents sitting in front of it, each of which with a weapon resting against them, save for one. In front of three different boxes we see Kratos’ Leviathan Axe because the studio assisted in the development of God Of War Ragnarok (2022), the Kite Shield from their work on Demon’s Souls’ Remake (2020), and the Ancient Sword from their sublime remake of Shadow Of The Colossus (2018). Each of those presents sit there, opened with the weapon or shield resting against them, but then there’s one present that curiously sits unopened, and wrapped, closest to the tree, clearly representative of the studios’ next work – but what could it be?

BluePoint has long been known as the premiere studio in the business when it comes to remakes of existing games, even prior to the picturesque remakes of Demon’s Souls and Shadow Of The Colossus the team had worked on Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection for PS4, and the PS3 God Of War, and Metal Gear Solid Collections, so their work on what is likely another remake isn’t surprising, but what it could be shrouded in mystery. Ahead of Demon’s Souls being announced, the studio teased the following, perhaps representative of what we could get for this new game.

So calm this spooky night. A symphony of rumors – not one, but two – return from shadow. A resistance to dart home as black monsters escape twisted hills to wander lands and syphon souls. Filter your candy collections, soft from solid, and be eco-friendly. Have a metal Halloween.

Perhaps in 2023 we’ll have a new BluePoint game to play on PS5.

Source