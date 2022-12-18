Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion — All Missables From Chapter 4 & 5 — Trophy/Achievement Guide

As is the case with most of the chapters in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, Chapters 4 and 5 have a few missable trophies, achievements, items, and quests for you to track down. Luckily for you, we’re going to give you some pointers to help you stay on track. So, with that in mind, read on, and we’ll break down what you need to be on the lookout for in Chapters 4 and 5 of your journey through Midgar and the surrounding regions.

In Chapter 4 of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, you will find three mini-games in the market area when Zack is traveling with Aerith. These can only be accessed after Zack has finished the wallet side quest with Bruno and gotten his wallet back. We’re not going to be breaking down how to win all three of them here, as we’ve covered that in a previous guide that you can find linked above. The link will explain how to master all three of the mini-games, which will, in turn, land you three trophies or achievements.

The next missable trophy you want to be on the lookout for is the Cell Raider achievement. To get it, you’ll have to wait until you meet up with Hojo in the Shinra Tower. Once you do, push the button that you definitely shouldn’t push, and it will release monsters onto the previous floor. Now, equip the Steal materia and use it on all 6 monsters before killing them. This will get you 6 cell keys that can be used to open the cells in the area. Each cell has 3 treasures, and you must open all 18 total chests in order to get the Cell Raider trophy after you return to Hojo.

Next up is the Shinra’s Squats Champion in Chapter 5. Go into the lab area on the SOLDIER floor and take the physical test. You will have to do a Squats competition against 4 opponents. While the first two are relatively easy, the last two will try your skills a bit more. In order to beat the final opponent, you’re going to need to get at least 56 squats. To achieve this, you have to get the timing down so that Zack speeds up 4 times. It can be a bit tricky, but really it’s just getting down the rhythm of the squats.

Finally, you’ll want to get the Master Infiltrator trophy by avoiding being discovered during the infiltration segment later on in Chapter 5. Be sure and make a save before you attempt this because, like many of the trophies in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, you’ve only got one shot at it. It’s basically a stealth lite segment like what you might find in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and you should be able to get the trophy within a few tries so long as you have an anchor save.