Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion — How Does Buster Sword Proficiency Work?

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion has finally arrived for those of us who missed it on the PSP 15 years ago. With its shiny new coat of paint, a bevy of new features, and plenty of quality-of-life improvements, this is almost certainly the definitive way to experience this adventure. Furthermore, on top of the many returning characters like Zack, Cloud, Aerith, Tifa, and Sephiroth, there are also the return of iconic weapons like the Buster Sword.

How to Improve Buster Sword Proficiency in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

After your boss battle with Angeal, your mentor will gift Zack with the Buster Sword, allowing you to use it for the remainder of the game. Along with this new weapon comes a new battle stance that will allow you to improve your Buster Sword proficiency. This is a new feature for Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion and seems to mirror Cloud’s power stance from Final Fantasy VII Remake. You can take advantage of it in a few different ways, and we’re going to break them down for you below.

First of all, the most important thing to know is that though the proficiency rate can go as high as 95%, you only get benefits for raising it to 47%. Here are the abilities that the Buster Sword stance can offer for you. Three of them unlock immediately upon gaining the sword.

Strong Attack (0%) – Battle Stance will give Zack an exceptionally strong attack maneuver.

Enhanced Guard (0%) – This improves the effectiveness of your guard regardless of battle stance.

Necromose (0%) – You will gain MP and AP from enemies defeated during battle stance.

The last two abilities can only be gained by leveling up your Buster Sword proficiency. There are three ways to do this. The first is by finishing enemies off in battle stance, which is relatively straightforward. The next is for successfully blocking an enemy attack while in the battle stance. Finally, the last way is by using a command materia to finish off an enemy while in battle stance.

Each of these methods has a predetermined cap of 30-33%, meaning you will have to use two out of three of them regularly to get the final ability of Barrier Piercing. The breakdown for the final two abilities is below.

Damage Limit Break (23%) – While in battle stance, attack and command materia can now bypass the standard damage limit of 9,999.

Barrier Piercing (47%) – While in battle stance, attack and command materia will bypass any barriers that your enemy has cast for themselves or arrived in battle with.

With these tips in mind, you should be mastering the Buster Sword and your new abilities in no time. Soon, you’ll be the best Buster Sword wielder this side of Angeal and Cloud.