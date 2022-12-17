Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion — How to Beat All 3 Mini-Games in Chapter 4 | Market Guide

The fourth chapter of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion features three mini-games and we're going to tell you how to beat them all.

As you make your way through Chapter 4 of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, you’ll eventually come across the market section. Once here, you’re going to have to go through a pretty tame story mission in which you have to re-obtain Zack’s wallet from a pickpocket.

After that, though, you’ll unlock three different mini-games, all of which will test your skills in different ways and also are tied to a specific trophy or achievement. Don’t worry, though; they’re not as tough as those from Final Fantasy VII Remake, and we’re going to give you some tips below on how to beat them as well.

How to Beat All 3 Mini-Games in Chapter 4 of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

Materia-Collecting Mini-Game Guide

In this mini-game, Zack has to run around the market collecting 20 pieces of materia as fast as possible. In order to come out on top, you have to beat the challenge in 13 seconds or less. This can be accomplished by first adjusting the camera speed to 5 in the settings menu. This will speed up your camera enough to help you locate the materia faster as you get the placement down. Also, make sure Zack is running full-tilt as you tap that collect button feverishly. Completing this mini-game successfully will garner you the Godlike trophy or achievement.

Perfume-Mixing Mini-Game

For this Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion mini-game, you have to make sure that subtitles are enabled to help you win. Once they are, speak to the perfume maker, and she will ask if you want to make a purchase. Once you do, she’ll give you the option to mix the fragrance yourself. The mixing amounts of oil will show up as:

Drip – 1

Dripdrip – 2

Splash – 10

With that in mind, just count the words as they pop up until you reach the desired amount that the perfumer announces. The number is random each time, but this is pretty easy, and anyone should be able to get it in a few tries. Getting the number of oil drops correct will not only impress Aerith but also gain you the Master Blender trophy or achievement.

Number-Guessing Mini-Game

Of the three mini-games, this might be the hardest one to beat. Like with the previous challenge, the number changes each time, but we may have found the perfect way to beat it. Let Aerith make her guess, then use the option to make the shopkeeper reveal which 3 numbers it could be. If the numbers offered by the shopkeeper share a number in common with the one Aerith guessed, that’s your number and should line up with the correct answer. Winning this mini-game will nab you the Bingo trophy or achievement.