Naruto: Sasuke Retsuden Anime Key Visual Revealed, January 2023 Premiere

Table of Contents [Hide] [Show] Naruto Anime

Naruto Manga

The light novel spin-off series Naruto: Sasuke Retsuden will receive an anime adaptation as announced at Jump Festa 2023 on Saturday. The adaptation will be a part of the Boruto anime series sometime in January 2023. The light novel is also currently being adapted into a manga which fans can currently catch up with on the official Shonen Jump app (also titled: “Naruto: Sasuke’s Story – The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust“). A key visual was revealed as part of the announcement.

Studio Pierrot released a Naruto 20th Anniversary video on their official YouTube channel back in October to commemorate the anime series. The video contains re-animated scenes from the original series and Naruto: Shippuden that leave us all wishing that Studio Pierrot would give us an entire re-animated version of the complete series. The very first episode of Naruto aired on this day in 2002–paving a long road for anime fans around the world today.

Naruto Anime

The entirety of the Naruto series ran for a total of 720 episodes, with the original series running for 220 and Naruto: Shippuden for 500. The anime original received both complaints from writers in the west and praise at the same time for its animations. But looking back, critics couldn’t have been any more wrong as many scenes from Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden alike have aged like fine wine, including the fight between Kakashi and Obito in Naruto: Shippuden which has still received praise even today.

Despite receiving much criticism over the years, there’s no denying that Studio Pierrot is considered one of the best studios in the industry that has given us plenty of incredible memories, especially with Naruto. The fight between Rock Lee and Gaara, the Final Valley fights between Naruto and Sasuke, Guy vs. Madara, Sasuke vs Itachi, and so much more. Naruto has lived on to become one of the most popular television series, not just anime, of all time.

Naruto Manga

The manga written and illustrated by Kishimoto first began serialization in 1999 and has since published a total of 72 volumes in many languages including English. Originally, Naruto actually started out as two different one-shots by Kishimoto titled Karakuri (1995) and, of course, Naruto (1997). Now, 23 years later, the manga is hailed as the greatest of all time by some and one of the greatest of all time by most. Winning award after award, Kishimoto has gone on to become one of the creators of a “Big 3” series that has now garnered over 250 million copies in circulation worldwide, making him one of the greatest mangakas of all time.

Twelve years ago the Village Hidden in the Leaves was attacked by a fearsome threat. A nine-tailed fox spirit claimed the life of the village leader, the Hokage, and many others. Today, the village is at peace and a troublemaking kid named Naruto is struggling to graduate from Ninja Academy. His goal may be to become the next Hokage, but his true destiny will be much more complicated. The adventure begins now! (Manga synopsis by VIZ Media)

Naruto: Sasuke Retsuden will begin airing on January 8, 2023, available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Source: Jump Festa 2023