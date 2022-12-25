Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion — How to Find All Wutai Spies

Chapter 7 of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is your cut-off for many different quests in the game. Among these are the Fan Club quests, the Flower Cart quests, and a few others. One of them is the quest to find all 6 Wutai spies, which will net you a Flower Cart item and a trophy or achievement for your trouble. With that in mind, we’re going to tell you the locations of all 6 spies below.

How to Find All 6 Wutai Spies in Midgar in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

To start this quest, speak to the soldier at the start of Loveless Avenue in Midgar. After he gives you the description, go talk to the shifty guy who is walking back and forth by the man and his vehicle. Talk to him several times, and he will break his cover, getting you your first catch. Remember that each spy must be talked to several times and that you can only catch them after you get their description or hint from the soldier.

The second spy can be found in the market in Sector 5. He’s disguised as a soldier, but he’ll give up the ghost after you grill him a few times. That’s two down. The third spy is a man who comes out of the elevators at the entrance of Shinra tower. You may have to wait by the elevators for him to come out, but once he does, he’ll show his ignorance by admitting he’s lost in the Shinra building. Now we’re halfway there.

The fourth spy is a lady speaking to a man up the stairs from the fountain in Midgar Sector 8. She will clearly be trying to con someone, and after you talk to her a few times, she’ll realize she’s caught. Next up is the fifth spy. He can be found in the Exhibition Room at Shinra. You’ll see him staring at the rocket, and he will implicate himself pretty quickly by admitting that he has a grudge against Shinra. Keep at him until he runs.

Finally, and strangely, you will find the sixth and final spy playing with some other kids at the playground in Sector 5. Yes, this spy is a child. Anyway, talk to him a few times to get him to drop the act. The soldier who gave you the quest will then give you a part for one of Aerith’s carts as a reward. Furthermore, you’ll also gain a trophy or achievement for your trouble.