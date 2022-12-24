Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion — All Missables for Chapters 6 & 7 | Trophy/Achievement Guide

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is a game that happens to be jam-packed with things that you can easily miss simply by not exploring the game super thoroughly and talking to all of the NPCs. While this can make the remaster a bit of a pain for completionists, that’s why we’re here. Below, we’re going to break down all of the missable quests, trophies, and achievements in Chapter 6 and Chapter 7 so you won’t have any regrets as you go forward with your journey.

All Missables for Chapters 6 & 7 in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

There’s only one missable in Chapter 6, really, and it’s for defeating all of the Shinra weapons that attack. Equip your best Thunder materia and hack away at each of them as quickly as you can when they arrive. Defeating all 30 will net you the Immovable Object trophy. However, there is another thing you can easily miss here. If you’re going for the Fan Club trophy, be sure and find Cissnei in the optional exit after doing so, or she won’t start the Zack Fan Club.

Also, for information on how to join and save all of the other fan clubs, be sure and check the link listed above. Since you’re locked out of these after the end of Chapter 7, we just want to be extra sure that you’re aware of that and that we have a separate guide just for the fan clubs, as there are several steps that you must undertake to join and save each one.

Finally, there’s the Midgar Full of Flowers achievement. To gain this, you need to find 12 different parts to build flower carts for Aerith. Four of them you will get automatically by following Bruno in Chapter 7. These are as follows:

Tools

Wood

Wheels

Instructions

For the other optional parts, you’re going to have to do some side quests. Fortunately, if you’ve already done the Squats Competition in the Shinra building, you’ll already have another full set. For defeating all four Shinra soldiers, you’ll receive the following:

Shinra Lunch Cart Specs

Shinra Ceramic

Shinra Treads

Shinra Solder

How to beat the Squats mini-game is covered in our Missables for Chapters 4 and 5 Guide, which you can find linked above. Next, to get the Walnut Wood, you’re going to have to find all 6 Shinra spies. Once again, you’ll find a guide for that listed above. The second item you need is Craftsman Monthly. To get this, talk to the soldier on Loveless Avenue and undertake his challenges. Once you’ve beaten them all, starting at 1-2-6, talk to him again for the reward.

Next, you have to speak to the Shinra scientist in the Exhibition Room. He will also give you some missions to complete. Once again, after doing so, return to him for the Mythril Tools. These missions begin on 2-1-6. Lastly, speak to the soldier in the Briefing Room at Shinra getting yelled at to get another set of quests. There are four or five, and they begin on mission 7-1-6. Doing so will gain you the last item for the third cart, Premium Tires.