Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion — How to Save All the Fan Clubs | Fan Club Guide

You’ll notice as you make your way through Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion that there are plenty of fan clubs around Midgar dedicated to the great heroes of SOLDIER. Unfortunately for their members, though, many of them will be in trouble before the end of the game. That’s where you come in. Follow the steps below in Chapter 7 to save the fan clubs and gain yourself a trophy, as well as some other rewards, along the way.

How to Save All Fan Clubs in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

Saving the Angeal Club

To save the Angeal Club, you’re going to need to talk to the little boy by the fountain in Midgar Sector 8. He will have told you repeatedly if you’ve spoken to him how his mother is neglecting him in favor of the Angeal Club. Unfortunately, with Angeal believed dead, she has decided to leave Midgar altogether and is abandoning her son. After talking to the boy, go to the train station and talk to his mother. Tell her that “only a monster would abandon her son.” She will agree and return. After that, just talk to the boy and his mother again to save the Angeal Club.

Saving the Genesis Club

There are two Genesis Clubs: Red Leather and the Loveless Study Group. The representative from the latter is on Loveless Ave and will explain how her club has gotten rich lately. Meanwhile, the leader of Red Leather will tell you that they’re going broke. Running back and forth between the two in Chapter 7 will give you the chance to propose a mutually beneficial merger between the two groups, saving both of them in the process.

Joining the Sephiroth Club

To join the Sephiroth Club, just go to the playground in Sector 5 and speak to the woman by the slide. She will ask three questions before letting you join. The answers are Masamune, Ultranova, and Left. Give those answers, and you’ll become a member of the Sephiroth Club.

Joining the Zack Club

During the Junon section of Chapter 6, automated Shinra weapons will begin attacking. You need to take out all thirty of them as quickly as possible and let none escape. If this is difficult for you, just play some missions until you feel like Zack is strong enough to take them out quickly. Also, thunder materia will give you an edge against the enemies.

After you’ve succeeded, DON’T LEAVE. You need to take an optional exit from this area rather than follow the exclamation point to the next task. Take the optional exit to meet up with Cissnei, and she will tell you there is a club being started in honor of your heroic exploits. If you miss this here, you’ll have to reload a save point or catch it on New Game +.