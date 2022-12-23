Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0- How to Unlock the Klaus Operator

Call of Duty‘s Operator system allows players to select different characters that each have their own unique skins and looks that provide a bit of personal expression when entering the battlefield. Ever since it was introduced with the Specialists in Black Ops 3 back in 2016, the long-running FPS series has allowed you to choose your character, 2019’s Modern Warfare introduced the Operator system, allowing you to play as particular characters without abilities or equipment being tied to them. This system is also present in Modern Warfare 2 and has seen several new characters added since the game’s launch. One of these new characters is Klaus Fisker, who makes his debut in Modern Warfare 2 as part of the midseason update Season 1 Reloaded. This is a character that is a little different from most of the other Operators with the way to unlock him being a disappointment. This guide will explain how to unlock the Klaus Operator in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

How To Unlock Klaus In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Many of Klaus’ fellow Operators usually have some sort of in-game way to unlock them, which includes the Operator that was added in Season 1 Reloaded along with Klaus, Gaz. While he was hyped up as an Operator right alongside Gaz, he doesn’t share the ability to be unlocked via an in-game challenge like the Task Force 141 member. Where Gaz acts as a reward for the Atomgrad Raid, Klaus has more in common with the CDL skin Operators where he is only purchasable through the in-game Store. The Tracer Pack: Klaus Operator Bundle costs 2,400 CoD Points and will come with the default Klaus skin as well as eight additional items which include a lot of Christmas-themed cosmetics including a Weapon Blueprint for the M13B Assault Rifle and Victus XMR Sniper, a vehicle skin for the UTV, and some weapon charms and stickers. As of writing, there is no other way of getting Klaus outside of this bundle.

You can check out the Infinity Ward blog post regarding the new content in Season 1 Reloaded linked here. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

