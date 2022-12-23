Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Unlock the Gaz Operator

Call of Duty‘s Operator system allows players to select different characters that each have their own unique skins and looks that provide a bit of personal expression when entering the battlefield. Ever since it was introduced with the Specialists in Black Ops 3 back in 2016, the long-running FPS series has allowed you to choose your character, 2019’s Modern Warfare introduced the Operator system, allowing you to play as particular characters without abilities or equipment being tied to them. This system is also present in Modern Warfare 2 and has seen several new characters added since the game’s launch. One of these new Operators is Kyle “Gaz” Garrick from the campaign, who finally made his appearance along fellow his fellow Task Force 141 members as part of Season 1 Reloaded. Players who want to play as Gaz are going to want to know how to unlock him. Luckily, I know the answer! This guide will explain how to unlock the Gaz Operator in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

How To Unlock Gaz In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

There are two ways of unlocking Gaz as a playable Operator. One will cost you real money while the other is to get it as a gameplay reward. The Raid Bundle in the game’s Store will get you the Aquatic skin. Meanwhile, the other way of getting Gaz is through completing Atomgrad, Call of Duty‘s first-ever Raid. Unfortunately, you and your team can’t simply start the Raid as you will need to get a Raid Assignment. The four tasks that you can complete to gain a Raid Assignment are completing specific Daily Challenges in either multiplayer or Spec Ops, placing in the top 20 of any playlist in Warzone 2.0, or extracting in the final helicopter from the DMZ with $30,000.

Once you have the Raid Assignment, you will simply need to complete the Atomgrad Raid. You can find Gameranx’s full walkthrough for the mission linked here. Upon completing the Raid for the first time you will unlock Gaz as a playable Operator as well as his Convoy skin. Getting both the Convoy skin as well as buying the Aquatic skin from the Raid Bundle will also unlock the Grass Ops skin, Gaz’s attire from the campaign mission “Recon by Fire.”

You can check out the Infinity Ward blog post regarding the new content in Season 1 Reloaded linked here. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

