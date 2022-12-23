Signalis: Moon Mural Puzzle Solution | All Tarot Card Locations

When you make it to Rotfront in Signalis, you’ll find yourself in the atrium of an abandoned apartment complex. On the north wall of the room, you’ll see a large mural puzzle. When you first see it, you won’t be able to solve it, but as you explore Rotfront, you’ll find yourself wondering about its solution.

The puzzle requires you to find six tarot cards hidden throughout the complex in order to solve it, so you really shouldn’t start thinking about its solution until you’ve explored the majority of the area and solved most of its puzzles. Once you have, you’ll be ready to crack it.

More Signalis guides:

| How to Get the Einhorn Revolver & Nitro Express Rifle | How to Get All Endings | Class 4B Wall Safe Combo | Butterfly Box Key Locations | Pump Controls Puzzle Solution | Blank Key Card Puzzle Solution | All Key Locations for 5-Lock Puzzle | Falke’s Music Box Puzzle Solution | Fuse Box Puzzle Solution | All Six Plate Locations: Nowhere Puzzle Solution | Should You Open the Envelope? | ITOU Keypad Puzzle Solution | How to Open the Magpie Box |

Getting the Tarot Cards

As mentioned above, in order to solve the Moon Mural puzzle, you’ll need six tarot cards. You’ll find their locations below:

Sun: Located in the Packstation. To get the card, get the Developing Tank from the table in the Dark Apartment and then use the Store Key found inside the Magpie Box to open the Photo Store accessible from the Metro Platform. Inside, grab the Developer Fluid and combine it with the Developing Tank to get the Photograph. Scan the Photograph in the Packstation and a door will open revealing the card.

Located in the Packstation. To get the card, get the Developing Tank from the table in the Dark Apartment and then use the Store Key found inside the Magpie Box to open the Photo Store accessible from the Metro Platform. Inside, grab the Developer Fluid and combine it with the Developing Tank to get the Photograph. Scan the Photograph in the Packstation and a door will open revealing the card. Moon: Locked in the safe in the Butterfly Room. To open the safe, enter the code “AEON,” as spelled out by the butterfly wings in the room.

Locked in the safe in the Butterfly Room. To open the safe, enter the code “AEON,” as spelled out by the butterfly wings in the room. Death: Located under the pictures of the Itou sisters in the Book Store. Learn how to open the ITOU lock right here.

Located under the pictures of the Itou sisters in the Book Store. Learn how to open the ITOU lock right here. Lovers: Located inside the painting in the Dormitory. To get it, pour the Acetone found in the Disinfection Room on the painting.

Located inside the painting in the Dormitory. To get it, pour the Acetone found in the Disinfection Room on the painting. Tower: Located inside the Public House. It’s sitting on a meal tray halfway down the room on the east side.

Located inside the Public House. It’s sitting on a meal tray halfway down the room on the east side. Star: Locked inside the Magpie Box. Learn how to open the box right here.

Moon Mural Puzzle Solution

Once you have all six cards, make sure you have the Patient Key found in the Computer Store in the Metro Station and unlock the Meat Room located in the northwest corner of the Blue Hallway. Once it’s unlocked, head inside and look at the table in the center of the room.

You’re to place the six tarot cards to correspond with the six moons of Rotfront. The key to knowing which card goes with which moon is in the diary on the east side of the room. The diary doesn’t lay it all out entirely for you meaning that you’ll need to do some deductive reasoning to understand each of the solutions.

The first page mentions a “lover” and the moon of Kitezh, so put the Lovers card with Kitezh.

The second page mentions “death” and the moon of Leng, so put the Death card with Leng.

The third page mentions a “ruined sky-scraper” and the moon of Vineta, so put the Tower card with Vineta.

The fourth page mentions a “sunless sea” and the moon of Rotfront, so put the Moon card with Rotfront.

The fifth page mentioned a “sun-like iris” and the moon of Buyan, so put the Sun card with Buyan.

With only one card left put the Star card with Heimat.

The final positions should look like this:

Once all the cards are in their proper places, flip on the light switch and you’ll be given the phases of the moon needed to solve the Moon Mural. Memorize their positions or take a screenshot (or just refer to the picture below) and then head back to the Atrium.

In the Atrium, pick up the Dial Ring that fell from the hole in the ceiling and place it into the missing dial for Rotfront. Once it’s in, arrange the moons to that they’re in the same phase as their corresponding card.

The solution looks like this:

Once the dials are properly turned, a hole will open in the center of the wall.