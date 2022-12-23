Signalis: ITOU Keypad Puzzle Solution | Book Store Key Location

The final hours of Signalis have the player explore Rotfront, a now-abandoned apartment complex. There are a lot of challenges for players to overcome while there and the puzzles in this section of the game require players to think outside the box to come to their solutions.

One early puzzle is found in the Backyard in the form of a keypad labeled “ITOU.” When you first encounter the keypad, you likely won’t know its combination. Follow the steps to find out how to learn the combination, or simply use the combination without going through the hassle of completing the steps for discovering it.

How to Find the ITOU Keypad Combination

After finding the ITOU keypad in the Backyard, head west through the atrium and into the Hallway. Take the first door in the northeast corner and you’ll be in the Blockwart Office. There’s a computer on the desk for you to interact with. Take a look at it and read the emails that you have access to in the Postbox.

In the email titled “RE: Book Store Keys,” someone named Itou will say that the book store key is located behind the keypad door in the Backyard. They don’t say the code in the email, however, instead, they say that the code is their daughter’s birthday (the last six digits of their PKZ numbers.) This means that to find the code, you’ll need to keep an eye out for someone sharing a last name with Buecher Itou.

To find the PKZ numbers, you’ll need to make your way to the Dentist Room on the top level of the area, Apartments (Upper Floor.) To do that, grab the red turning valve from the apartment that connects to the northeast corner of the Blue Hallway on the upperfloor (accessible via the Ladder Room at the end of the western hall on the ground floor,) and then use it in Pipeworks on the Ground Floor to go through the Disinfection Room to find the Meat Grinder.

Jump down the Meat Grinder into the Cooler and then head south through the Public House until you reach the Metro Platform. Take care of the monsters there and go through the northeast door into the Computer Store. Continue north and climb up the fire escape all the way to the top level. Head out the door to the west and take the northwestern door at the end of the hall into the Dentist Room.

On the north wall of the Dentist Room, you’ll find a red floppy disk. Grab the item and then return to the computer in the Blockwart Office. Put the disk into the computer and then open the Medibank file that appears on the desktop.

There is a lot of information in the Medibank, but you’ll realize that Buecher Itou has two daughters, Isolde and Erika. Luckily, they have the same PKZ numbers, 560524. With that code in mind, return to the ITOU door.

ITOU Keypad Solution

Once you get back to the keypad, use the code 560524 and the door will unlock. On the other side, you’ll find the Backroom that connects you to the Book Store. Inside, you’ll find Iso once more.