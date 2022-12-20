Signalis: All Key Locations | 5-Lock Waiting Room Puzzle

When players make it to the New Medical Ward in Signalis, they’ll eventually find the Waiting Room that sports a 5-Lock door. It requires five key cards to open that can be found scattered across B3 and B4, both floors of the hospital. Some keys are easier to find than others, but you’ll need to find all five in order to get into the door and find what lies behind it.

The hospital section of Signalis is pretty long and doesn’t necessarily need to be explored in the order listed below, but the following guide lists the keys in roughly the order in which you’ll find them or, at least, have the potential to find them. Take tackling the 5-Lock door at your own pace, use the guide below, and you’ll eventually have all the keys.

It’s worth pointing out that when you use a key, it leaves your inventory. Because inventory space is very limited in Signalis, it’s not a bad idea to return to the Waiting Room when you find a new key to drop it off and clear up space.

More Signalis guides:

| How to Get the Einhorn Revolver & Nitro Express Rifle | How to Get All Endings | Class 4B Wall Safe Combo | Butterfly Box Key Locations | Pump Controls Puzzle Solution | Blank Key Card Puzzle Solution |

Fire Key

To get the Fire Key Card, you’ll need to read the note in the Waiting Room that gives you a decoding key. Memorize the key or take a picture (or just refer to the image below) and then head to the Nurse Station accessible through the northeastmost door in the South Corridor. Inside, you’ll find a wall safe on the north wall.

Tune your radio to 230.000, the Sword frequency, and you’ll be given the code 79892. When looking at the note from the Waiting Room, this “translates” to ZKFKN. Interact with the wall safe and punch ZKFKN into the keypad and the safe will open. Inside the safe, you’ll find the Incinerator Room Key and an Eidetic Module.

With the Incinerator Room Key, leave the Nurse Station and head to the Morgue, accessible through the northeastmost door in the North Corridor. Inside the Morgue, take care of the enemies that attack you or simply run past them to the door to the north. Open it with the Incinerator Room Key and inside you’ll find the Gas Valve puzzle.

To solve the Gas Valve puzzle, you’ll want to adjust the three levels based on the key on the left side of the pannel. If you’re uninterested in solving it on your own, the solution is this:

Turn CO2 to the left five times. Turn GAS to the right five times. Turn O2 to the left eight times. Pull the lever.

Once the lever is pulled and you’ve got the correct solution, the incinerator will turn off and you’ll be able to pick up the Fire Key. Return to the Waiting Room with the key and put it into the door.

Water Key

The Water Key Card will likely be the first or second key you find in the hospital. To find it, you’ll need to jump down to the floor below, B4, through the hole in the ground in the Protektor Bathroom on the west side of B3. To access B4, however, you’ll need to drain the water that’s flooding it. Grab the key from the dead Protektor in the bathroom and go to the Pump Room accessible from the southeast door in the West Corridor. Use this guide to solve the Pump Room puzzle.

Once the water is drained, return to the Protektor Bathroom and jump down to B4. In the room you find yourself in, the Water Key Card will be sitting on a small table in the southeast corner. Grab the key and return upstairs by leaving the room and taking the door in the southwest corner of the Flooded Corridor into Pipes and climbing back up to B3. Return to the Waiting Room with the card.

Earth Key

You’ll never actually get your hands on the Earth Key Card as it’s locked up tight in the Imaging room’s x-ray machine. Instead, you’ll need to make a copy. Making a copy with the Blank Key Card is a little involved so we’ve got a separate guide on how to do that using the x-ray machine right here. Once you’ve copied the Earth Key Card onto the Blank Key Card, use it on the 5-Lock in the Waiting Room.

Air Key

The Air Key Card is also found on B4 in a room accessible through the Flooded Corridor. Before you can get the Air Key Card, however, you’ll need a 10mm Socket Wrench. Get the handle from the Store Room off the West Corridor on B3 and get the 10mm Socket from the Exam Room. To get inside the Exam Room, grab the Examination Room Key Card from the Flooded Office on B4.

Combine the handle with the 10mm Socket and then head to the Sleeping Ward accessible through the northwest door of the Flooded Corridor on B4. Inside the Sleeping Ward, go through the door on the west side of the room but be warned: four enemies will burst through the floor to attack you. Inside the Vent Room, use the 10mm Socket Wrench on the air duct in the corner of the room and the Air Key Card will be sitting inside the vent. Return to the 5-Lock with the card.

Gold Key

To get the Gold Key Card, you’ll need the VHS Cassette found in the Sleeping Ward on B4. With the cassette in hand, head to ICU 01 on B3 accessible via the South Corridor and put the tape in the player.

When you do, you’ll watch a tape with a mysterious woman on a train. Walk towards her and she’ll disappear, leaving the Gold Key Card on the seat. Pick up the key and return to the 5-Lock door.

Open the Door

With all five keys inserted into the door, it’ll open revealing the Surgery room. After stocking up from the supplies inside, you’ll be faced with your first boss fight.