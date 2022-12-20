There are a lot of great puzzles in Signalis, but one major roadblock comes early on in the game in the form of the water level puzzle located in the Pump Room of the New Medical Ward. The New Medical Ward is the first major challenge for most players with its puzzles that often sprawl across multiple sections of the hospital, but the Pump Controls puzzle is very straightforward, it’s just something of a pain. It’s a mandatory puzzle that opens up the hospital’s lower level and gives you access to new areas, so completing it is required, but that doesn’t make it any less irritating.

To access the puzzle, you’ll need the Pump Room Key which is found on the body of a dead Protektor in the Protektor Bathroom, accessible from the West Corridor. With the key in hand, head to the Pump Room which is located in the southeast corner of the West Corridor.

The puzzle asks the player to equalize water levels across two tanks, but there’s a third tube that complicates things. It’s an easy enough puzzle to understand once you see it, but actually pulling it off can give players trouble. Use the guide below to solve Signalis‘ Pump Controls puzzle.

Water Level Puzzle Solution

The solution for the Pump Controls puzzle is actually given to the player inside the Pump Room. On the desk on the right side of the room, you’ll find two notes. The first note explains how the puzzle works and what the goal of it is and the seconds just flat-out gives you the solution. Here’s what the second letter says:

“With Tank A full, here’s how to equalize the reservoir:

Fill tank B, then fill tank C with water only from B. Move the water from tank C back to tank A. Fill tank C again with the remaining water from tank B, then refill tank B from tank A. Again, fill tank C with water only from tank B, and then move it back to tank A. If you make a mistake and get stuck, just refill everything back into tank A and start over.”

While that solution is certainly concise, it’s still easy to get tripped up on. For those needing a more practical reading of that solution in how it directly applies to the puzzle, hit the buttons in the order below:

Make sure tank A is all the way full. Hit A to B. Hit B to C. Hit C to A. Hit B to C. Hit A to B. Hit B to C. Hit C to A.

If you hit those buttons in that order, the water levels will be equalized and you’ll have drained the flooding in the lower level of the hospital. You can now return to the Protektor Bathroom and jump down to the floor below.