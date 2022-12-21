Signalis: Falke’s Music Box Puzzle Solution

There are two types of puzzles in Signalis: those that can be solved in their entirety using the tools inside the room the puzzle is found in and those that are solved by exploring multiple open-ended areas and collecting several puzzle pieces to solve. The Falke’s Music Box puzzle is classified as the latter since it requires players to adventure three floors of the Aeon Facility to solve it.

If you’re having trouble figuring out what to do with Falke’s music box, don’t worry you’re not alone. The puzzle is one of Signalis‘ more involved and requires you to remember where a lot of things on the map are. Use the guide below to see where to go and what to do once you get there,

How to Open Falke’s Music Box

As you explore B6, B7, and B8, you’ll eventually find Falke sleeping in a bed in FKLR Bedroom on B8. When examining the replicant, you’ll observe that they’re holding a music box shaped like an owl, but you won’t be able to take it from them. After looting the room for supplies, head to the Library Hallway and take the lift up to B7.

Take the door on the west side of the Dining Room Hallway and then head north into the Protektor Archive. Grab the Island Key and the Hunter Key from the archive (the first will be on the table on the east side of the room and the second will be in the northwest corner, watch out for the enemy hidden in the shadows on the north side of the room.) With the keys in hand, leave the archive and head to the Rolling Shutter Gate on the east side of B7.

When you get to the gate, use the Shutter Gate Handle to unlock the Piano Room. Inside, you’ll find a storage box, a save station, and the Owl Key. Drop everything off in the storage box except for the Island Key and the Owl Key then head north to the Management Office accessible through the North Hallway on B7.

Inside the office, you’ll be attacked by stationary enemies who attack you with harsh radio frequencies. Simply tune your radio to the frequencies that flash on screen and they’ll eventually be taken out. With them gone, approach the painting hanging on the north wall of the room and use the Island Key in the keyhole and you’ll get the Workshop Key.

Head up to B6 and to the Workshop which is the center north door in the Workshop Hallway. Inside, you’ll find a radio transmitter outputting at 142.000. When examining it, you’ll see that you can play a cassette tape on that frequency if you have a tape. Leave the Workshop and head to the EULR Dorm on the north side of B6, accessible through the North Hallway. Approach the table on the north wall of the EULR Dorm and grab the Broken Music Cassette from next to the broken speaker.

Leave the dorm and head to the Repair Bay on the east side of B6. Use your flashlight to get through the door on the north side of the room and pick up the adhesive tape that’s on the right side of the shooting range. Combine the tape with the broken cassette and it will be made whole again.

With the cassette fixed, return to the Workshop and put it into the tape player. Return to Falke’s room and interact with her again. The box will open and you’ll get the Hummingbird Key.