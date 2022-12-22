Signalis: All Six Plate Locations | Nowhere Puzzle Solution

By the time that the player makes it to Nowhere in Signalis, things will have taken an unsettling and dark turn. As you explore the vile, fleshy area, you’ll eventually come to find that you need to collect six different plates in order to get through a door. This puzzle is similar to the 5-Lock door puzzle from the hospital section earlier in the game: in order to open the door you’ll need to explore the area in search of the keys, or rather in this case, the plates.

Exploring Nowhere can be a little daunting since Elster doesn’t have a functioning map. Because of this, it’s easy to get turned around and lost when searching for the plates. Use the guide below to successfully navigate Nowhere and acquire all six plates.

It’s worth noting that you don’t necessarily need to get the plates in the order below, it’s just how we found them.

Plate of Eternity

By the time you get to Nowhere, you’ll have had the Plate of Eternity in your storage box for quite some time. You’ll have picked it up much earlier in the game after unlocking the Butterfly box. When it comes time to put the plates into the door, grab it from your storage box.

Plate of Flesh

Head to the safe room where you laid Isa down after fighting off the first cage monster and grab your flashlight from the storage box. Head through the door on the east side of the room and then continue going east through the hallway. In the next room, take the door to the north. When you get to the other side of the door, you’ll find yourself in a large room filled with barbed wire.

In the low light of the room, you won’t be able to see the barbed wire, but if you turn your flashlight on and equip it, you’ll be able to clearly see the wire. Navigate the wire until you find the Flesh Plate sitting on a pedestal in the center of the room. Make sure to also pick up the Rusty Key on the north side of the room.

Getting Through the Keypad Doors

To access the rest of the plates, you’ll need to get through the keypad doors that are scattered across Nowhere.

Go through the door on the east side of the room with the giant fleshy hole that you jumped down into to fight the cage monster and reunite with Isa. Here, you’ll find a device of some sort on the table in the center of the room. When examining it and tuning your radio to different frequencies, the monitor will change to display different shapes, the same shapes you can find on the locked keypad doors.

Tune your radio to the six different frequencies (053.000, 086.000, 118.000, 146.000, 172.000, and 230.000) and you’ll see the screen display a shape that corresponds with a symbol for each keypad. After it does, the keypad below the screen will light up revealing the way through each of the doors. Memorize the patterns or take screenshots (or just refer to the ones below.)

NOTE: The star symbol doesn’t correspond with any of the frequencies you’ve previously seen. Instead, set the radio to 250.000 and you’ll be given the combination.

Infinity Symbol

Triangle

Diamond

Pentagon

Octagon

Star

Plate of Sacrifice

Leave the keypad decoder room and take the door to the south and then use the Rusty Key you picked up in the Plate of Flesh room on the door in the northwest corner. If you dropped the key off in the storage box, walk through the door on the northeast side of the room and grab the key from the box inside the safe room. For the upcoming area, you’ll want your flashlight so grab that if you don’t have it. Inside the room, you’ll find a piece of a doll and the diamond door.

Throw the doll piece into the storage box if you don’t want it in your inventory and then approach the door and unlock it using the diamond door keypad code. Before entering the room, turn your flashlight on and then go through the diamond door.

Inside, you’ll find another maze of razor wire. With your flashlight on, however, you shouldn’t have much trouble navigating it. As long as you watch out for the monsters that come from the floorboards to attack you, you’ll make it to the north side of the room in no time and find the Plate of Sacrifice easily.

Plate of Knowledge

Return to the safe room across the half from where you picked up the second doll piece (you should have picked up the first when you entered Nowhere in the room to the west of the morgue room.) Inside the safe room, check to make sure that you picked up two wedding rings while exploring Nowhere, one gold band and one black band. If you haven’t found them, the gold Wedding Ring is located on the desk where you go the keypad codes, and the black Regent’s Ring is on the pedestal in the room that give you access to the Plate of Flesh room.

After saving and restocking on ammo and health and grabbing your flashlight, leave the safe room and climb the ladder on the southern side of the room with the two enemies in it. Head south through the room with the square pools of blood and through the door in the southeast corner. From here, you’ll be in a connecting room with doors on every side. Approach the door to the north and enter the code for the triangle door.

On the other side of the door, you’ll be in a room packed with strong enemies. Ignore them all and stealth your way through the door on the west side of the room. Inside the next room, you’ll be in pitch blackness. Turn your flashlight on and you’ll come to find that there are a lot of enemies here too. There are too many to fight so avoid them as best as you’re able and run across the room to the west. In the center of the room, you’ll find a table with a green ring on it, the Serpent’s Ring. Pick it up and then book it out of the room, heading north back to the room with the triangle keypad.

With the ring in hand, return to the classroom saferoom and grab all three rings from the storage box. Open the door on the north side of the room using the star code. Use the code and then enter the room.

Navigate through the corridor around the two enemies that block your path and exit the area through the door to the south. On the other side, you’ll be in another classroom. Approach the north wall of the room and interact with the bust on the wall. Place the gold Wedding Ring on her ring finger, the black Regent’s Ring on her pointer finger, and the Serpent’s Ring on her pinky.

With all three rings on her hand, her other arm will move revealing the Plate of Knowledge.

Plate of Love

To get the Plate of Love, navigate to the triangle keypad door that you entered to get the Serpent’s Ring. Instead of taking the door to the west, go east around the enemies in the room and grab the item on the south east corner of the table in the center of the room. It’s the final doll piece needed for another plate. When you grab it, all of the enemies will attack you, but just run through the door to the east and you’ll be safe from them.

Inside this room, you’ll be attacked by the enemies that use radio frequencies. Tune your radio to make the frequencies that show up on screen and they’ll be taken care of. Watch out for the other enemies that will attack you inside the room. With them all dealt with, head through the door to the west. Inside, you’ll be in an office with some items. Grab what you need, but make sure to leave a slot open for the Incense, located on the east side of the desk.

Leave the office and then head through the door on the east side of the corridor. On the other side, you’ll find the door that requires the six plates. Exit the door room to the east and you’ll find yourself having unlocked the door on the north side of the room with the giant fleshy hole. Jump down into it, then take the door on the north side of the cage monster boss arena. Drop whatever you need off in the safe room, keeping the Incense, and then take the door to the east.

On the other side, take the door to the north and then climb up the ladder. You’ll be in the connecting room that had the triangle door. Take the door to the west and then once you’re in the morgue-style room, take the door to the north. Interact with the wall on the north side of the room to find the offering dish.

At the offering dish, use the Incense and a door will open revealing the Plate of Love.

Plate of Balance

Go to the saferoom that Isa is resting in on the lower level of Nowhere. Use the storage box to grab all three doll pieces you’ve found in the area. Inside your inventory, combine them all and you’ll get a fully formed doll. With that in hand, approach the door on the north side of the safe room and enter the code for the pentagon door.

Walk through the now-open door and then through the door on the southwest side of the hallway you find yourself in, taking care to watch out for the monsters. You’ll find yourself inside a circular room with a pedestal on its south side. Interact with the pedestal to grab the Plate of Balance.

When you do, the way out of the room will be blocked by the arms of the machine above you. Interact with the contraption you took the plate from and put the doll on it. With it on the pressure plate, you’ll be free to leave with the Plate of Balance.

Opening the Door

Return to the door with all six plates and start putting them in their proper places. Once they’re all in, the door will unlock.