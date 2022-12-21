Signalis: Fuse Box Puzzle Solution | Paternoster Engine Room

There are a lot of puzzles packed into Signalis, however, many of them are pretty complex meaning that they serve as substantial roadblocks for players who aren’t big puzzle fans. The Fuze Box puzzle that appears midway through the game requires players to do math while keeping multiple numbers straight. It’s a tough puzzle that’s required if you want to continue with Signalis‘ story as it gives power to the dumbwaiter lifts that can take you down to B8.

Solving the puzzle is simple enough, all you need to do is flip some switches, however, you’ll need to find a fuse first and then figure out which switches to flip. It’s much easier said than done, but as long as you’re able to get the fuse without being killed by the monsters wandering the Aeon Facility, actually completing the Fuse Box puzzle is simple. Use the guide below to find the fuse and learn the puzzle solution.

Fuse Location

Right when you find yourself in the Elevator Lobby of B5 you’ll be able to access the Paternoster Engine Room which houses the Fuse Box puzzle. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to solve it without getting a fuse. Make sure you’re stocked up on ammo and health and head out the door on the west side of the Elevator Lobby.

Climb the ladder down to B6 and then go through the door into the North Hallway. Take the door on the east side of the room and then head south through the STCR Dorm and the Cleaning Room Hallway. Once you make it to the Workshop Hallway, take the unlocked door on the south edge of the room into the ARAR Dorm. Jump down through the hole in the ground, watch the quick cutscene, and then exit the room and enter the Dining Room directly across from you.

Inside the Dining Room, take care of the enemies that attack you and then grab the Fuse that’s sitting on the counter on the north side of the room. With the Fuse in hand, leave the Dining Room and take the door in the northeast corner of the Dining Room Hallway. Continue north through the Piano Hallway and then head through the door to the west when you make it to the North Hallway.

Climb up the ladder on the other side back to B5 and into the Paternoster Engine Room. Put the Fuse into the Fuse Box and you’ll be able to start the puzzle.

Fuse Box Puzzle Explanation

The Fuse Box puzzle requires the player to balance two voltage levels while adding, subtracting, and multiplying the voltage numbers to the breaker numbers. The goal is to make the top voltage number even out to 800V while the bottom number is at 230V.

The basic key for the puzzle is as follows:

The breakers with two golden sides on them multiply the voltage number by the breaker number in their respective row.

The breakers with the three horizontal lines, two blue and one silver, add the breaker number to the voltage number in their respective row.

The breakers with the red circle and white center subtract the breaker number from the voltage number in their respective row.

Fuse Box Puzzle Solution

The solution for the Fuse Box puzzle is as follows (when looking at the Fuse box from left to right):

Flip the second switch.

Flip the fourth switch.

Flip the sixth switch.

Flip the seventh switch.

Once you’ve flipped the proper breakers, flip the orange switch on the right side of the Fuse Box and the lifts will be powered up.