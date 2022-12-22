Signalis: Should You Open the Envelope?

In the final hours of Signalis, Elster will find themself back aboard their ship before it crashed. This is a flashback sequence that takes place before the harrowing events of the game but does a lot to answer the questions about Elster’s motivations and why they would go to such great lengths looking for Ariane in the Aeon Facility.

As you roam the ship taking care of the maintenance checklist, you’ll find a sealed envelope meant for Gestalt eyes only. Despite not being authorized, you’re given the choice to open it or leave it sealed. While Signalis isn’t a game packed full of player-led choices, this appears to be a major choice for the player. Here’s what you need to know about the sealed envelope.

Signalis Envelope Explained

Although Signalis presents the envelope that you find like it’s some big choice, it actually isn’t. The note is similar to those that you’ve found scattered across the Aeon Facility in the earlier sections of the game warning Gestalts about the Replikas under their watch, pointing out any personality flaws that could be problems. The envelope that you can find has information specifically relating to Elster.

Opening the envelope doesn’t change anything about the game or its story, instead, it adds a little bit of background to what happens in it. Inside the note, it says that Gestalts should limit their interaction with LSTR units as much as possible and not form personal bonds with them. The full note can be read right here:

This detail adds a lot of context to what happens next. As you’ll come to find out, Elster has formed a relationship with Ariane, the Gestalt running the ship. Ariane never opened the letter meaning that she either didn’t know that she wasn’t meant to form a relationship with Elster or didn’t care to know any inside information about them, instead, viewing them as a person to truly know and understand as opposed to a machine to command.

In reading other notes left by Ariane around the ship, it’s clear that she isn’t following any of the protocols laid out in the note: she watches movies with Elster, talks about the war with them, and, when you meed Ariane in person, it’s clear the two have a close, romantic relationship.

It’s a very small detail but it does a lot of heavy lifting to help explain some of the events of the story. Regardless of whether or not you open the envelope, nothing really changes. Ariane doesn’t mention it and the rest of the scene plays out the same either way.