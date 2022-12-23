Rumors Suggest Redfall Was Internally Delayed

Arkane is currently developing its next big game after the launch of Deathloop. This will also be the first game to release exclusively under Microsoft after being acquired by the company. If you don’t recall, Arkane was already acquired by Microsoft prior to the release of Deathloop. But the company was still granted to release Deathloop as a timed exclusive for Sony’s PlayStation 5 and PC platforms. Now the team is slated to bring out Redfall into the marketplace sometime in 2023. While we don’t have an official specific release date just yet, there’s been a report that Redfall was just delayed internally.

This report comes from Okami Games on Twitter. This account has a strong following, and if they are to be believed, then Redfall needed a bit more time in development. According to Okami Games, they learned that Redfall was delayed internally for about six weeks. The new intended release is sometime in May of 2023. That’s not a huge pushback, and again we haven’t received a specific release date quite yet, so there’s time for developers to continue working on the project without alerting the general public of any unexpected delays.

Unfortunately, nothing more is shared about what Redfall is currently going through. The delay will hopefully bring the game build to a state that the development team is comfortable with for a release into the marketplace. But again, we’ll have to wait for the development team to offer some insight into when the game is set to launch. But with the holiday season in full effect, we’re doubtful any big announcements regarding this title will be made before the new year hits.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on Redfall, this is a vampire shooter. A vampire legion has taken control of an island town, leaving its residents in a fight for survival. Players here will be battling against these undead beasts as they attempt to clear them off the island and get rid of any cultist groups that are attempting to aid the legion in their fight for control. Similar to games like Left 4 Dead, players here can enjoy this campaign narrative alone or with a group of friends. Also, as stated earlier, Redfall will be launching exclusively on the Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms sometime in May of 2023. In the meantime, you can check out the game trailer in the embedded video.

