Signalis: How to Open the Magpie Box | Antenna Puzzle Solution

By the time you reach Rotfront in Signalis, you’ll be well on your way to the game’s conclusion. As you explore the now-abandoned apartment complex, you’ll eventually find a locked box with a magpie on it in the Hospital Room on the top floor of the area. Like Falke’s owl box, it seems to have a microphone of some kind on it meaning that if you play the right sounds with your radio, you’ll be able to open the box.

Unfortunately, opening the Magpie Box is a little bit more complicated than simply tuning the radio to the proper static. Use the guide below to learn exactly how to open it and get its contents.

More Signalis guides:

| How to Get the Einhorn Revolver & Nitro Express Rifle | How to Get All Endings | Class 4B Wall Safe Combo | Butterfly Box Key Locations | Pump Controls Puzzle Solution | Blank Key Card Puzzle Solution | All Key Locations for 5-Lock Puzzle | Falke’s Music Box Puzzle Solution | Fuse Box Puzzle Solution | All Six Plate Locations: Nowhere Puzzle Solution | Should You Open the Envelope? | ITOU Keypad Puzzle Solution |

Antenna Puzzle Solution

In order to open the Magpie Box, you’ll need to broadcast a signal over the radio. To do that, you’ll need to find the Blue Diskette and put it in the computer in the Blockwart Office. To find it, head down the hallway to the west of the Atrium you on the Ground Floor and enter the northwestmost door to find the Ladder Room. Climb the ladder and walk down the hall and through the southeastmost door, making sure to steer clear of any monsters that attack you. Take care of the two monsters inside the apartment and grab the red valve on the counter.

With the red valve in hand, head back downstairs to the Atrium. In the Atrium, enter the northeast door to get into Pipeworks. Use the red valve on the pipes to clear the way and then head into the door to the north into the Garbage Chute. On the ground of the chute, you’ll find the Blue Diskette.

Take the Blue Diskette to the Blockwart Office and put it into the computer. On the monitor, you’ll be given three new icons to click on: Antenne, Transmit, and Ausricht. The goal of this puzzle is to locate which radio tower you’re closest to and broadcast a signal to it that will open the Magpie Box.

To solve it, turn on your radio and tune it to 210.000, the frequency of the broadcast ROT-C-WEST broadcast tower. Double-click on the Antenne file on the computer and then adjust ROT-C-WEST until the sounds coming from your radio get loud. Once it’s at its loudest, tune the radio to 125.000 and repeat the process with ROT-C-OST. Both signals should be at their loudest when intersecting at radio tower 43, pictured below.

With both towers broadcasting to radio tower 43, exit the Antenne shortcut and double-click on the Transmit icon. Type “43” into the “Antenna” box, then under “File,” select “Magpie,” and finally hit “Send.” The signal will be broadcast to your radio on both frequencies, 210.000 and 125.000.

Opening the Magpie Box

Once the broadcast has started, return to the Magpie Box in the Hospital Room. Tune your radio to either 210.000 or 125.000 and then interact with the box. It’ll open and you’ll be able to grab the Store Key and the Star card.