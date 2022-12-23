Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Coming To Fortnite!

One of the things that have kept Fortnite alive for so long is its ability to bring new skins to the game to entice players. They’re not afraid to go as big as possible to bring forth the biggest names, characters, films, anime, etc. They know that everyone has different tastes, and they’ll let you embrace your favorites in the game. Never forget, they had a concert with Ariana Grande, then gave you an Ariana Grande skin! They did that! But now, it’s time to get your NBA on. Because tomorrow, former 2-time MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and NBA Champ Giannis Antetokounmpo is coming to the game!

You might know him by his nickname, “The Greek Freak,” because the man is a beast on the court pretty much every time he steps onto it. As per usual, Giannis will have multiple outfits and variants available to him for you to wear. You’ll also unlock some after getting certain things done in battle. Or you can go to the Item Shop and get the Giannis bundle to get it all in one shot. The options are there for you no matter what you decide to do.

Power forward.@Giannis_An34 joins the Fortnite Icon Series! Get his Outfits and Items in the Item Shop starting December 24. #FortnitexGiannis pic.twitter.com/tNUoBRZIul — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 23, 2022

What needs to be impressed on non-NBA fans is the legend that this still-young player has crafted for himself. When he came into the league, he was a mid-first-round draft pick to the Milwaukee Bucks, and people couldn’t properly say his name! He was one of the annual “international players” who come to the NBA, and people thought “he could be a good role player.”

At first, that’s all he was. But then, he completely changed his body type to become a dominant force on the court. His production skyrocketed when he did, and he started getting the accolades we mentioned. MVPs, DPOTYs, and then, the one year he didn’t win those awards, he went to the NBA Finals and led the Bucks to their first title since Kareem Abdul-Jabaar!

Through Giannis, the Bucks are perennial contenders, and they’re currently one of the biggest threats in the NBA right now! So if you’re a fan of the Bucks or the NBA in general, you should get the Giannis Skin.

This isn’t the first time Fornite has dabbled in the sports skins business. They brought in Patrick Mahomes not too long ago, we might get more players as time goes on. So who would you like to see in the game next?

