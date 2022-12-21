Fortnite Disables Deku Smash Ability Due To “An Issue”

Epic Games has revealed that one of the game’s most recent and powerful abilities has been pulled from Fortnite. The Deku Smash ability, which arrived as part of the game’s My Hero Academia crossover content update last week, has proved to be especially powerful in-game.

It seems as though it’s been perhaps a bit too powerful though, with many players seeing huge damage output from the Smash itself. In a tweet shared earlier today, Epic Games announced that it has deactivated the Deku Smash ability for the foreseeable, claiming simply that it’s been removed due to “an issue.” What this issue exactly is, the developers haven’t clarified.

We have disabled the Deku Smash ability due to an issue. pic.twitter.com/jVCjcYKAsl — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 21, 2022

However, it may be a case of fixing or rebalancing the Desku Smash’s ability to ensure its damage isn’t quite as overwhelming as it currently stands. It also may be the availability of the overpowered weapon, which at present can be picked up from a regular chest in Fortnite matches. If the power of the ability isn’t going to be tweaked then it’s possible that Fortnite players may need to work a bit harder to get their hands on it, if it’s concealed in a rare chest instead.

While there’s no word as of yet as to when the Deku Smash ability will be coming back into the game, it’s worth keeping an eye on the official Fortnite Twitter feed for further updates. Particularly if you’re one of the players who’ve so far been really enjoying obliterating buildings, vehicles and other players purely with the power of your fists.

Fortnite‘s My Hero Academia crossover also introduced a number of characters alongside Deku, Bakugo, Uraraka, and All Might, who features in both of his forms, are all currently available to purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop. Players can also bag themselves a themed My Hero Academia Back Bling and Glider as part of an available bundle in the shop, which unlocks all four characters as part of the package. Players can also take part in the game’s My Hero Academia quests across Fortnite‘s Battle Royale modes right now for additional XP rewards and other items.

This is the first crossover of Fortnite’s new Chapter 4 Season 1 content. Players are most looking forward to some upcoming gaming legends content which can soon be unlocked as part of the new season’s Battle Pass. These include both the Doom Slayer from the Doom franchise and most notably, Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher series of games.

Fortnite is available free-to-play now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

