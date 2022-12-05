Geralt Of Rivia Skin To Drop Into Fortnite As A Mid-Season Unlock

It’s only been a day since the launch of Chapter Four and already there’s plenty of excitement buzzing around the Fortnite community. Those who’ve had a chance to explore the brand new island will have also had the opportunity to check out the game’s new battle pass tiers. Among some pretty awesome-looking skins, items and cosmetics is one notable character in particular. Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher series will be available in Fortnite as a mid-season unlock.

The notorious Witcher isn’t available just yet, however. It’ll be roughly another 64 days until players can get their hands on this iconic skin. It’ll be added to the game on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, as part of the Gaming Legends Series. However, players will need to ensure they’ve unlocked the season one battle pass before they’ll be able to obtain Geralt, who also brings a number of notable cosmetics with him. Confirmed to arrive in Fortnite mid-season are the following items.

Geralt of Rivia Outfit

Witcher Steel Sword Harvesting Tool

Weapons of the Witcher Back Bling

Geralt of Rivia Loading Screen

Igni Sign emote

Muscle Memory Spray

Fans of The Witcher will no doubt want to put the effort in to obtain all of the previous items on this season’s battle pass in order to get to Geralt’s unlock page. It’s also highly likely that additional Witcher-themed cosmetics are planned to be added later in the season, given that Geralt’s section of the battle pass has two pages to it. These might be tied into the completion of particular challenges on the game’s battle royale modes, but we’ll just have to wait and see exactly if this is the case or not in February when the main set of Witcher gear is attainable.

The Chapter Four Season One battle pass has 100 tiers of unlockable content which features another gaming legend. The Doom Slayer also features on the fifth page of the battle pass. This means he’ll be able to be unlocked much sooner than Geralt of Rivia, and will bring with him an unlockable Cacodemon glider, Crucible Blade harvesting tool and a white-coloured armour style.

The battle pass also contains some new and unique characters for players to unlock. These include the instantly obtainable Selene, then her space-age upgrade Moonglow Selene. Bolstering the ranks of new characters are Massai, Air Walker Massai, Dusty, Boneyard Dusty, anime-style Nezumi and Exile Nezumi, Helsie and Bobarista Helsie and The Ageless, also known as Geno. He’s an important character in the lore of this season, so keep an eye out for his items and spawn as a boss fight on the map.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is available now. Players can dive into the action on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Source