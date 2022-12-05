The Callisto Protocol Gets Console Patch To Address Issues

It’s fair to say that the launch of The Callisto Protocol has been far from the smooth experience players were hoping for. The same can be said for its developers at Striking Distance Studios, who’ve been under a fair bit of scrutiny since the game’s launch last week. The Callisto Protocol has managed to gather a fair amount of bad press thanks to its stuttering gameplay and glitching visuals. However, another patch has now been rolled out to help address these.

After the game was subject to a number of critical reviews by PC players on Steam, the team at Striking Distance Studios deployed a patch to address problems on PC. Specifically, this related to stuttering gameplay that had rendered the survival horror pretty much unplayable for a number of users. Now that they’ve managed to look into these PC-related problems, its also been revealed that a console patch has been rolled out for the game. This aims to fix a number of bugs and glitches players have been reporting on Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

In a tweet shared on the game’s official account recently, the developers explain that the latest console patch “should fix frame rate and crash issues that some of you have reported.” It’s clear that the game’s rocky start hasn’t gone unnoticed by those at Striking Distance Studios, who followed up their tweet with something of an apology, explaining that the team “are listening” to the feedback from the community.

There are patches live for all consoles that should fix frame rate and crash issues that some of you have reported. We are listening, working hard on updates, and will have details to share on more upcoming improvements early this week. Thanks for your patience. — The Callisto Protocol (@CallistoTheGame) December 4, 2022

The tweets also acknowledge particular issues reported on Xbox Series X and specifically problems caused by the game’s ray-traced reflections. While the latest console patch should work to fix a number of existing issues, it’s evident that the developers are continuing to work on the ongoing problems players are having with The Callisto Protocol’s performance. It appears that there are numerous issues on PlayStation consoles at the moment too, with some users in the replies remarking on the game’s inconsistent lip-syncing and trophies not syncing up on PS4.

Hopefully, these issues will be addressed in the coming days as promised. Elsewhere, Striking Distance Studios has already shared its roadmap for post-launch content for The Callisto Protocol. Players can look forward to an additional six months’ worth of content, including New Game+ and Hardcore Mode. However this won’t appear until early February, so there are still a couple of months for the team to fine-tune the current issues and hopefully appease the game’s player base.

The Callisto Protocol is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Source