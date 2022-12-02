The Callisto Protocol Will Be Getting Content Updates Soon

Though most of us haven’t even gotten our hands on The Callisto Protocol yet, Striking Distance Studio is already promising some extra goodies to look forward to for months to come. The newest addition to the space survival horror game feast comes out on December 2, 2022, but today an update about updates was posted on Twitter. Starting February 7, 2023, there will be a free update and monthly bonuses included in a Season Pass.

The free update will have two parts. Part one will be the addition of a “Hardcore Mode,” which we can’t even imagine based on the feedback from the game as is. Part two is something called New Game+. The original Tweet explains that the details about what this update will fully entail will be coming soon, so sadly that’s all we have on Hardcore Mode and New Game+. The Season Pass will also be explained further at a later date, but there are some dates to look forward to at least.

February 7 kicks everything off with both the free update and the “Outer Way Skin Collection.” In March, Season Pass holders will receive the “Contagion Bundle,” and sometime later in Spring 2023, the “Riot Bundle” will be released. Finally in Summer 2023, some more “Story Content” will be dropped for all the fans who just can’t get enough.

The Callisto Protocol already has a strong premise. With protagonist Jacob Lee imprisoned in the maximum security Black Iron Prison on Jupiter’s moon, the story has a hostile sci-fi setting. People are trapped inside the prison with nothing but icy space and death outside, but even that sounds appealing when compared to being ripped apart by your fellow inmates turned mutated monsters. Lee will have to survive by evading and fighting the monsters as well as scavenging for supplies. Ammo will be in short supply, but a glove will allow you to pull and throw objects easily.

Meanwhile, there is a ton to be discovered. Why is Jacob Lee in prison and why didn’t he turn? Why are the prisoners mutating? Did the outbreak in the prison happen on purpose or by accident? Are there other prisons on other moons with similar experiments? There’s a ton to learn in-game, but if today’s announcement is anything to go off of, there will be more of the story to come.

For everyone diving into the game tomorrow, enjoy, and stay alive!

