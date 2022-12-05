DNF Duel Teases Spectre And A “Grand Balance Patch”

Arc System Works has been a fighting game developer that has gained tremendous popularity over the last few years. That’s in no small part due to major fighting game releases like Dragon Ball FighterZ and Guilty Gear Strive. The studio has become known for its energetic and beautiful 2D fighting games, but one of its more recent releases hasn’t received as much attention. DNF Duel was developed by Arc System Works in partnership with Neople and Eighting as a spin-off of the Dungeon & Fighter series. Now, the developer has teased that the game will be getting a new character and other new changes.

At a recent fighting game tournament called ARCREVO Japan 2022, the studio revealed some new videos relating to DNF Duel. After the tournament was over, a video was played that showed many of the characters already in the game before transitioning to the silhouette of a new character. The trailer then displays the phrase “who’s next?” before it continues and eventually reveals the new character as the Spectre.

For players familiar with Dungeon Fighter Online, the Spectre class is unlocked after reaching specific milestones using the female Slayer class.

Unfortunately, this teaser didn’t show anything more of the new character than this. There was no gameplay to be revealed, but fans got a quick glimpse at her animation that might be used for an opening or ending screen to a match.

Spectre wields a large katana and has long pink hair with sunglasses. There are already characters in DNF Duel that wield swords, so it will be interesting to see how the developer differentiates her play style. There is no confirmed release date for Spectre just yet.

Beyond the tease of a new character, Arc System Works also revealed that the game will be receiving a ‘Grand Balance Patch.’ A trailer for this confirmed that the patch will involve over 100 buffs to skills, as well as a larger Guard Gauge and HP meter for each character. There will also be some improvements to Evades, Guard Cancels, and Awakening Skills. The Grand Balance Patch will be released sometime this month.

In addition to the news of a new character and a balance patch that is sure to shake up the online meta of DNF Duel, there was one more announcement. Arc System Works revealed that DNF Duel will be released on Nintendo Switch at some point in the future.

DNF Duel is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. It will be released on Nintendo Switch in the future.

