Sin Kiske Is The Next Guilty Gear Strive DLC Character

Guilty Gear Strive has been a hit for fighting game developer Arc System Works. The title has sold more than any other game in the series before it, and earlier this year it was revealed that Arc System Works intends to take advantage of this. At the Evolution Championship Series (EVO) tournament earlier this year, the developer provided players with a new roadmap for future DLC content that will be coming to the game. That content included four new characters. The first character was revealed at the event to be Bridget. Now, the studio has revealed that Sin Kiske will be the second new addition.

As part of the second season pass for Guilty Gear Strive, players will be able to get their hands on Sin Kiske, the son of Ky Kiske and Dizzy. Both Bridget and Sin have made appearances in the series before and had already earned their place as fan-favorite characters. Sin originally appeared in Guilty Gear 2 -Overture. When it comes to the complicated lore of the Guilty Gear franchise, Sin was raised by Sol Badguy, who newcomers to Strive will know as the protagonist of the series. He made a non-playable appearance in the epilogue of Strive’s story mode, which may lead fans to speculate about which other characters from the story could appear as playable DLC fighters in the future.

The new gameplay trailer breaks down how Sin plays in combat. He uses a flag as his primary weapon and appears to be a closer-range brawler that should be simple to get to grips with. That said, he also has a range of special attacks that should add plenty of depth for players who wish to master his moveset. One of his more interesting mechanics appears to be returning from past games. Sin looks to be able to perform special attacks that require multiple inputs but doing so will drain a meter that needs to be refilled by eating food mid-battle. It should hopefully create some engaging risk versus reward scenarios.

Arc System Works has said that it will release two characters in 2022 and two further characters in 2023. In addition to the two remaining DLC characters, there will also be two new stages

Guilty Gear Strive is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. It will be making its way to Xbox Game Pass next year. Sin Kiske will be available from November 24, 2022.

Source