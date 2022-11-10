15 Best PC Anime Fighting Games That Are Out Of This World

Anime series are known for their intense battles. Good versus evil is constantly in conflict within them. That makes them perfect subjects for fighting games, and these are among the best on PC.

#15 The King of Fighters XV

Get it? We’re putting The King of Fighters XV at the #15 slot! It’s symmetry! Never mind, we’ll move on.

The King of Fighters has been around for longer than you might expect, meaning the series has a lot of depth. The 15th mainline entry for the game brings it together to have a fighting game that long-time fans and new arrivals will enjoy.

Furthermore, the game helps the story’s main plot finally hit its climax! Add that to the new game mechanics, new characters, and old friends with new twists, and you’ll have plenty to keep you occupied in The King of Fighters XV.

#14 Guilty Gear XRD -Revelator

You might not think the Guilty Gear franchise is an anime, but it is. The story is insane and makes no sense, the character visuals are all done in anime style, and their attacks are entirely over the top.

Heck, the main character’s name is Sol Badguy; it doesn’t get more anime than that!

Its graphics are what separates the 2016 entry, Guilty Gear XRD -Revelator, from the rest of the previous games. The game features 3D cell-shaded graphics tweaked and detailed heavily to ensure the game still has the feel of an anime-fighting game.

Add that to the DLC and various game modes, and you’ll have a good time.

#13 Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Never heard of Melty Blood? It’s a romance novel turned anime fighting game, with Melty Blood: Type Lumina being the latest entry in that line.

Like many fighting games, Melty Blood: Type Lumina will have you playing as various characters from the visual novel and even play through a story mode. A mode where every character has their own ending, which means you should try and see how all the stories end.

The game mechanics of the title are deep. You’ll have many combos and abilities to use regardless of your character. The online battling is stable thanks to rollback code, so jump in and see how well you can do!

#12 One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

The One Piece franchise is at a crescendo right now. It has a movie coming out soon, and an original story game arriving not long after that. In addition, the manga is nearing its end, and so on. As such, anime fans might want to enjoy as much content with them as possible. While also feeling like one of the Straw Hat Pirates when possible.

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 will let you do that, as it continues the fun and insanity of the series by cranking up the action to eleven. In the game, you’ll take control of one of the Straw Hat pirates and let loose against hordes of enemies!

Unleash devastating attacks and bring cities to the ground as you let loose and wipe out any in your path.

#11 Kill la Kill IF

Kill la Kill was a classic anime from 2013 that resonated with many fans. Kill la Kill IF is a fighting game that lets you replay the anime’s plot in video game form.

You’ll play as Ryoko Matoi, the wielder of the legendary Scissor Blade. Ryoku is on a mission to find out who killed her father, and to do so; she must wear a unique outfit that gives her special powers. At the cost of exposing her skin a lot. It’s an anime, remember?

Go through the battles of the title to progress the plot and learn the truth about what happens!

#10 My Hero One’s Justice 2

My Hero Academia is one of the biggest anime out there, and its sixth season premiered a little while ago. In My Hero One’s Justice 2, you’ll get to battle as some of your favorite Pro-Heroes and villains across the show’s first couple of seasons to be #1!

The arena fighter will let you have 1v1 or 2v2 battles, depending on what you want to do. Pick your character and fight through massive stages that are destructible! Choose how your character looks by customizing their outfit!

Then, play online or battle alongside friends so you can show off the power of your Quirk!

#9 Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

The Dragon Ball Xenoverse line of titles, books, and anime, are technically separate from the mainline. Don’t ask us to explain why; just accept that it involves time travel and other dimensions.

In Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, you’ll get a grander dive into the Xenoverse as you’ll try and protect historical moments from the multiple franchises to save everything. You’ll play as heroes and villains in massive battles across time and space, and new DLC even brings recent movie characters like Gamma 1 & 2 to the roster!

New features and upgrades punctuate the sequel. So dive in and see all that this massive game has to offer.

#8 Dead or Alive 6

Keeping it going with established franchises, Dead or Alive 6 was Koei Tecmo’s latest offering in their beloved franchise. The team worked long and hard to deliver a hard-hitting title with impressive graphics for you to feast over.

For example, as you play, you’ll notice that actual damage is done to the characters as they get hit. In addition, the triangle system is back; you’ll need to master it quickly to overcome your opponent’s moves and land devastating combos.

There are multiple stories in the game, too, including side stories that have been added on as DLC! So no matter what path you take, a deeply engaging fighting game awaits you.

#7 Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

The Naruto franchise is easily one of the most beloved anime in history. Believe it!

Thus, it’s not surprising that the anime has gotten multiple gaming adaptations over the years. Most of which have been fighting titles of various natures, including 2D fighting games like we’ve already shown you.

But Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker puts a ninja-powered twist on the proceedings. Instead of battling one-on-one or controlling a team of three, you’ll be set in 4-person groups alongside other players. The goal is to take out the other team using your various ninja moves.

The open setting allows players to strategize, escape, get the high ground, and more. So pick your best Shinobi and go to work!

#6 Soulcalibur VI

Look, the symmetry is back! Soulcalibur VI is the next anime game to talk about. But first, we’ll tell you that the series isn’t an anime in a typical way. It’s never had a series, or its cutscenes or character models have been hand-drawn to resemble anime franchises.

That being said, it does have an anime feel. The story is grand, numerous characters have deep backstories, and the female characters very much resemble anime women. You know it’s true.

Anyway, Soulcalibur VI brings the series back to its origins, with some new characters and twists to enjoy. That includes being Geralt of Rivia into the mix!

#5 Guilty Gear Strive

The Guilty Gear franchise is another series that has been around for some time and has gotten multiple entries in its lineup. The newest title in Guilty Gear Strive brings everything to a head. The roster of 15 characters, not including the DLC, will have you go on a journey to finish a story 20 years in the making! Whether you play Sol Badguy or one of the other characters in the franchise, a conclusion is reached.

If you’re new to the franchise, Arc Systems Works has designed it so Guilty Gear Strive won’t be overwhelming to you. However, if you’re a veteran, you won’t have to fear either, as the system hasn’t been dumbed down, just improved enough to make sure everyone can play.

#4 Persona 4 Arena Ultimax

The Persona franchise has been on fire ever since the release of the 5th main entry. Still, with Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, you’ll get the fighting game version of the previous two titles put together for one extreme clash.

The title features the beloved characters of Persona 3 and 4, so you’ll have plenty of variety to choose from as you battle one another. Persona 4 Arena Ultimax also has its original story for you to partake in and see what happens in it.

What character will you be in the game? How many of the various modes will you dive into? Will you dominate online? Jump in and find out!

#3 BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle is an intense fighting game that many fans of multiple franchises enjoyed when it first came out. Why? Because the “Cross Tag” reference came from how four different universes melded together to make this game.

BlazBlue, Persona, Under Night-In-Birth, and RWBY are all represented in this game. The title was the first game to feature RWBY characters outside of their titles.

Each character has its own moves, and you’ll use them in intense battles against other characters and players. Plus, the game has a unique storyline with multiple endings depending on who you play and your choices!

#2 Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure: All-Star Battle R

If you’re a fan of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, there’s only one game you need to get to keep your love going: Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure: All-Star Battle R.

The title combines 50 different characters from the series’ history and puts them into one fighting game that gives you lots of modes to use. You can do basic fighting matches to recreate JoJo’s history or make matches that have never happened before in canon!

There’s also the All-Star Mode that’ll test your skills. So don’t be afraid to dive in! Then play as your favorite heroes and villains from across the series!

#1 Dragon Ball FighterZ

When it comes to anime fighting video games, many would say that Dragon Ball is king. The franchise has had multiple entries over the years that have featured loaded rosters from its anime history. But with Dragon Ball FighterZ, they reached their peak.

This 3v3 fighter puts you among the Z-Fighters and their greatest villains in a clash for supremacy! Assemble your dream squad and take the fight to your foe in intense action. The game looks like it was ripped right from the anime, including letting you recreate key moments from battles.

Play as Goku, Vegeta, Trunks, Frieza, Cell, the Androids, Lord Beerus, and more!