11 Best PlayStation 4 Anime Fighting Games of All Time

Anime are often translated into video games via fighting titles. If you don’t believe us, here are eleven you can find on the PS4!

#11 Guilty Gear Xrd: Rev 2

We’ll be double dipping with this franchise, so be ready for that. Guilty Gear Xrd: Rev 2 came out in 2016 and sought to revolutionize their series in multiple ways. One of those ways was the graphics. They used 3D cell-shaded graphics to punctuate the look of the game. The details are crisp, bringing the world and characters to life like never before.

Don’t fear playing this game if you’ve never touched the series before. You’ll have access to a training mode to get used to the controls and test out characters.

The roster is quite extensive too. Between the main game and the DLC, there are over 25 characters for you to play as.

#10 DNF Duel

Here’s a unique game, as DNF Duel is an RPG that was turned into a 2.5D fighting title. A roster of sixteen characters awaits you, each with specialties and weapons for you to learn and master. They each have a backstory you’ll see through the story mode as well. This title has years of lore, so don’t think it’s just a basic fighting game.

That being said, it has many modes you’d expect to see and experience from a fighting title. For example, you can do the story mode, arcade mode, survival mode, etc. Or, jump online and fight against players for glory or for fun.

#9 J-Stars Victory Vs+

In Japan, few things are as prominent and influential as Shonen Jump. It’s here that many mangas got their start. Under the magazine’s banner, manga became anime and pop culture sensation in Japan and beyond. Now, you’ll get to participate in a crossover game that combines these series via J-Stars Victory Vs+.

To give you a glimpse into the scope of this game, there are 52 characters within it from multiple franchises. Some of those series include Hunter X Hunter, Fist of the North Star, Naruto, One Piece, Yu Yu Hakusho, Assassination Classroom, and more!

With up to four players battling in one match, you’ll have plenty of ways to play and “fan matchups” to create.

#8 Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

Naruto is one of the anime that has gotten numerous video game adaptations. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 is just one example of that. Although once you play the game, you might feel it’s a perfect representation of the series as a whole.

Part of the fun here is being able to play as your favorite Shinobi, regardless of whether they’re heroes or villains. You can recreate iconic fights from the show or make your own matches to see how things go! Through the campaign, you’ll relive key sagas. Then dive into online multiplayer to test your ninja skills against other players!

#7 Kill la Kill IF

Sometimes it’s surprising the anime that get video game adaptations. That includes ones that haven’t been on the air for some time. Kill la Kill IF is an excellent example of that. The iconic anime from 2013 has been reborn as a video game, and you’ll get to control Ryuko Matoi on her quest for vengeance.

Wielding the scissor blade that her father had, she’ll attempt to find the other hat, learn the truth about her father’s murder, and unlock her true powers through her uniform. Oh, did we mention that uniform is alive and talks to her? Because it does.

So if you’re a fan of this series, you definitely will want to play this game.

#6 BlazBlue: Central Fiction

It’s okay if you have no clue what’s going on in the BlazBlue series at points. The fighting game has one of the most convoluted plots in the gaming world, and “no one knows” what’s going on from one minute to the next at times.

BlazBlue: Central Fiction is an attempt to streamline the story of Ragna The Bloodedge, get everyone on the same page, and potentially move the franchise forward. Whether it works or not is up to you.

Regardless of the plot, the game’s mechanics are tighter than ever. You’ll get to do devastating combos and finishers to secure your victory. Plus, there are side stories and modes to play to get the most out of the title.

#5 My Hero One’s Justice 2

Do you love the My Hero Academia series? Have you been watching and enjoying the sixth season that just came out? If so, you’ll likely want to get a hold of some of the video games the series has produced. For example, if you’re looking for one that’ll make you feel like the anime characters, get My Hero One’s Justice 2.

In this arena fighter, you’ll pick from the show’s Pro-Heroes, students, and villains and unleash your Quirks in intense action. Use the battlefields wisely to get the advantage on your foe and show off your Quirks abilities.

Will you go Plus Ultra?

#4 One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

Here’s another game that twists “anime fighting titles.” One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 is the latest entry in the fusion between the beloved anime and the well-known “1v1000” game series. In it, you’ll play as members of the Straw Hat Pirates as they face off against near-endless hordes of monsters to defeat the bosses that await them.

The game will let you embrace the full power of these pirates, and the world will shake at your might. Destroy the environment around you so you can get closer to enemies, and play as all the pirates so you can see which is the best to control.

#3 Persona 4 Arena Ultimax

While the Persona series is reaching a new crescendo with its upcoming ports, one of its titles has already been ported around. Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is the fighting game title of the franchise, and it brings together characters from the third and fourth titles to make a unique roster.

In intense 2D battles, you’ll unleash the characters’ abilities and their Personas. String together combos and make sure no one beats you!

Plus, the game’s original story is here, too, so you’ll get to dive more into this unique twist on the franchise and get more bang for your buck. The game looks and plays great, so you won’t regret trying it out.

#2 Guilty Gear Strive

We’ve already talked about this franchise before, but Guilty Gear Strive is the latest entry in the series and, arguably, its best version. The Arc Systems team brought together many elements to ensure that players could dive right in and have fun without being overwhelmed.

Case in point, the battle system has been refined for newer players to get into a rhythm, but there are also levels of mastery that experienced players will enjoy.

Just as important, this game brings the series’ story so far to a conclusion. Finally, it’s Sol Badguy vs. That Man for control of the world! Plus, there’s DLC content with new characters, so the roster is ever-growing.

#1 Dragon Ball FighterZ

There’s little doubt that Dragon Ball FighterZ is one of the best anime games ever. When it was unveiled at E3, people were blown away by the stunning 3D visuals that invoked the anime aesthetic.

When they dove into the 3v3 gameplay, their love for the title rose to a new level. The roster is stacked with characters, each with abilities to help turn the tide of battle and call back to the anime.

Plus, there’s the story mode that features an all-new in-canon villain that merges two different sagas.

So if you’re a fan of Dragon Ball, you owe it to yourself to get this game.