15 Best PlayStation 5 Fighting Games To Play In 2022

Are you ready to throw hands? Feet? Weapons of all kinds? If so, then you’re probably a fighting game lover. While the PS5 hasn’t had a lot of them come out specifically for the platform, thanks to backward compatibility, you have some options on what you can play. Enjoy.

#15 WWE 2K22

Let’s start with a game that isn’t your typical fighting game title but is still combat-focused. The WWE 2K series hasn’t always had the best reputation, but with WWE 2K22, they went back to basics to deliver a memorable experience.

You’ll get to play as your favorite WWE superstars past and present in intense matches of all kinds. Singles matches, tag team matches, you can fight in the cage, be in the Royal Rumble, you name it!

Plus, the career mode has been expanded so you can make a male or female wrestler and help them on their journey to be the WWE champion!

#14 SIFU

We’ll stick with the non-traditional fighting games for now and continue with SIFU. This game took the gaming world by storm with its atypical way of doing combat. In this case, it’s more about the martial arts aspect of fighting and not button mashing.

You are a young student who watched your master get murdered. Now they’re out for revenge and must take out the group that ruined their life.

You’ll face swarms of enemies to get to the main bosses, and you’ll have to be careful because your health bar is the same throughout the stages. If you die in one, you’ll have to start all over and be older as you do. Defeat the villains who took your master before you are too old to fight them and get peace at last.

#13 DNF Duel

What happens when a classic RPG gets turned into a fighting game? You get DNF Duel.

The title brings the RPG characters and classes to life in fighting game form to allow a 16-character roster to duke it out like never before!

With the variety of classes to choose from you’ll want to go through each one and see what fits your playstyle. Then, battle it out in intense matches with the enemy AI or with other players online.

If you want to learn more about who you’re playing, delve into the story mode and learn their origins! Plus, there’s an unlockable character for you to get!

#12 The King of Fighters XV

Many of you likely didn’t know that The King of Fighters franchise had a series this long. This is one of many fighting games that have been around in the background but never fully got the adoration that the ones later in the list received.

Even with that detriment, The King of Fighters XV pushes the franchise forward while also advancing its main storyline to a thrilling climax.

All the past heroes of the series are back in The King of Fighters XV, and with a new mechanic known as Shatter Strike, the 3v3 combat experience is even more intense.

Or, if you want to chill, check out the DJ mode and listen to over 300 tracks from the franchise’s history.

#11 BlazBlue: Central Fiction

We’re going to ask you to not have us try and break down the story of BlazBlue, it’s way too complicated, and we’re sure some of you don’t know it all.

The good news is that BlazBlue: Central Fiction tries up many of the main plot threads of the saga so far and even ends things with Ragna The Bloodedge so that the story can continue.

Add to that the game has an intense combat system that features all sorts of characters from the franchise’s history. You’ll want to pick your favorite and go to war with others online to see who’s the best.

There are also plenty of side stories and modes to participate in that will make you laugh in ways you don’t expect.

#10 JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

The JoJo anime has a fighting game? How bizarre.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is a dream game for anyone who’s watched the anime through all of its volumes. The roster has over 50 characters from across the JoJo timeline. This includes the entire Joestar line from Jonathan to Jolyne.

Plus, all the main bad guys are here as well including Dio and his offspring. You’ll get to recreate classic battles or make matchups that never happened in canon to see who would come out on top!

With multiple modes to enjoy and celebrate the JoJo universe with, fans will have a great time.

#9 Persona 4 Arena Ultimax

The Persona franchise has never been more popular than it is right now, and that means gamers of all types are looking at past titles to see what they’ve missed. Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is one such game many people missed out on, but are getting to enjoy thanks to recent ports.

The title will put you in the universe of Persona 4, but with a fighting game twist. One that brings characters from Persona 3 into the mix to add a little spice and flavor.

Intense battles will be waged between the characters alongside their personas. Battle it out in multiplayer, or enjoy the unique story of the title!

#8 MultiVersus

One could argue that MultiVersus is one of the best fighting games you can play on PS5 right now because it’s free to play to start. Plus, it’s in beta, so you can help the game improve over time!

For those who haven’t played the game, the title brings in characters from all walks of Warner Bros Discovery life to create a unique mash-up of characters to battle with and against in battle.

Just some of the characters you’ll get to play includes Batman, Steven Universe, Arya Stark, The Iron Giant, Velma, Lebron James, Taz, Rick and Morty as separate characters, and more.

The game has a major fanbase, so it won’t be too hard to find a match if you jump in soon.

#7 Guilty Gear Strive

The Guilty Gear saga has never been afraid to be over-the-top, completely insane, and at times make no sense. But beneath all of that is one of the deepest fighting systems ever, and Guilty Gear Strive continues that with style.

The team at Arc System Works improved the system so that it would be easier for new players to enjoy the game while also making sure that veteran players could use the nuances to their advantage.

Between the main roster and the DLC content, you’ll have plenty of characters to choose from, including the man himself, Sol Badguy.

Guilty Gear Strive also brings the main story saga of the game to a close with the final battle against That Man!

#6 Soulcalibur VI

SoulCalibur has always been on the edge of the fighting game world. It’s had six main titles, but it’s never elevated itself to the level that other fighting game franchises we’ve talked about, and will talk about, have done.

But make no mistake, Soulcalibur VI is a great fighting game and has both beautiful graphics and a deep combat system to enjoy.

This title takes things back to the beginning as you’ll revisit the origins of the saga while seeing them in a new light with new characters. One of whom is Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher!

So dive in and see the variety of modes the game offers and see where your soul lies.

#5 Street Fighter V

With its next game coming out in 2023, Street Fighter V will serve as a lesson on how to handle things, and how to tick off a fanbase in the process.

When Street Fighter V came out, it was called a “lean” game by many critics. It had a small roster, no story mode, and limited ways to enjoy the title overall. Thankfully, Capcom fixed that over the years. They added a new story that continued the saga and added more characters and modes for players to enjoy.

It was never a perfect game, but it got better over time, and Capcom learned its lesson based on what we’ve seen so far with Street Fighter 6.

#4 Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Ball FighterZ continues the legacy of past gaming titles in the franchise while also expanding things in new and fun ways.

The game cranked its visuals to 11 to deliver a 3D anime experience that you’ll feel every time you play. The roster of the game combines characters from all three mainline anime, including bringing in characters like Beerus, Broly, Bardock, and more.

Plus, there’s an all-new story that continues the Android Saga with the arrival of Android 21!

The 3v3 combat is the bread and butter of the title, and you’ll want to put your best team together to take on both the AI and the rival players you’ll meet.

#3 Injustice 2

If you’re a fan of superheroes beating each other up, then Injustice 2 will be a fighting game you must get.

The title continues the story of a world where Superman reigned supreme only to be brought low by his allies. In the aftermath of his capture, the world is trying to get back on its feet, complete with a new Justice League. But soon, a new threat emerges, and it’s grander than any they’ve fought before.

You’ll have to team up with new heroes, old allies, and even fresh enemies to defeat this menace and change the world. But in a game where every battle defines you, how you change the world may be up to you.

#2 Tekken 7

It’s appropriate that Tekken 7 is so high up on this list as the next title in its line was announced recently. But you’ll need to play this game to be ready for the fight to come.

The seventh entry in the hard-hitting franchise holds nothing back and pleased many fans and critics when it arrived. The options you have to make the gameplay experience special was off the charts. Plus, the gameplay never felt smoother.

On the story front, Tekken 7 pushes to make the Mishima come to a boiling point, including an epic clash on a volcano where two members of the family go in, but only one comes out.

#1 Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 is arguably the best game in the franchise, which is saying something given all the highs and lows it has had over the years. But with this title, NetherRealm Studios created a masterpiece of lore and fighting. Or should we say, Kombat?

We could easily dive into the time-traveling shenanigans of the main story, or its fun DLC with a reference to the movies, but let’s focus on the roster!

Because not only are you getting classic characters and new arrivals, but you’re getting more 3rd party characters like The Terminator, Robocop, and freaking Rambo! If you thought this franchise couldn’t get cooler, you were wrong.