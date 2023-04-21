Top 33 Fantasy Games That Transport You To A Magical World

Fantasy games are meant to transport you to worlds that let you control characters that you could never imagine existing in the real world. The lens that they provide might be instilled in real values and ethics, but the atmosphere around you leaves you breathless and feeling transported across worlds and dimensions. So, we created a list that highlights the top 30 fantasy games that transport you to a magical world so that you don’t have to worry about doing all of that hard work yourself!

#33 Wild Hearts

Platform: PC February 16, 2023

Release Date: PS5 XSX|S February 17, 2023

Steam | Playstation | Xbox

One of the things that most monster-hunting titles do is give you a vast realm to explore. Why? Because they know that not all monsters would live in the same habitat. Nor would they want to “mingle” with other species because of the fights they’d start.

In Wild Hearts, you’ll have a unique fantasy version of Japan to wander through as you look for the Kemono, monsters that have suddenly gone rabid.

You’ll encounter new Kemono and new areas to battle in as you explore. You can help warp the battlefield to suit your needs using ancient technology! So get into the fight and see where your exploration takes you!

#32 Hogwarts Legacy

Release Date: 10 Feb 2023 | Platform: PC PS5 Xbox Series X|S

(PS4 Xbox One April 4, 2023) Switch (July 25, 2023)

Camera: Third Person

Multiplayer: No

Co-op: (Local: No | Online: No)

Genre: Open World, RPG, Fantasy, Action RPG

Steam | PlayStation | Xbox

When you read the books or watched the movies featuring Harry Potter and his friends, your greatest desire was likely wanting to be in that world and see all it has to offer.

The good news is that Hogwarts Legacy gives you that desire in spades. You’ll transfer to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and be able to explore the grounds therein. You can wander the castle and seek out its many hidden rooms.

Then you can head to the grounds, fly on hippogriffs, or delve into the Forbidden Forest! You can even go to Hogsmeade and have unique adventures there! So jump in and wander to your hearts’ content!

#31 Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Publisher: 2K Games

Developer: Gearbox Software

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: March 2022

If you’re wanting a Borderlands adventure that is a bit more fantastical, while also still adhering to all that has come before, then Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is for you! Because in this fantasy spin set within the Borderlands universe, you’ll be playing a D&D game with Tiny Tina herself!

But fear not, the game still has you having all sorts of Borderlands-style fun. Including picking who you want to be, having all sorts of over-the-top comedy and gags, and yes, all the weapons you could want to eviscerate your enemies.

It really is a nice twist on things, and it’s a build-off of what came before in Borderlands 3 via its DLC. So why not try this fantasy ride?

#30 Final Fantasy XIV

Publisher: Square Enix

Developer: Division 5

Platform: PC, PS3, PS4, Mac, PS5

Release Date: August 2013

Not many people know this, but Final Fantasy XIV was not always the video game that we all know and love today. In fact, the original version of the game flopped so hard that they needed to recreate everything from the ground up to become what we know it as now. With a price tag of $14.99 per month, this is one of the only MMORPGs that offers you the ability to expand your character’s abilities and skills across all available classes and trades. You can enjoy the game with your friends and play through several, award-winning expansions that expand on the game’s story and quality of life via additions and availabilities for your character. The game will probably never become available for Xbox consoles but you can play with your PC games on PlayStation consoles with the added cross-platform feature.

#29 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Platform: PC, PS3, Xbox 360, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: November 2011

I remember being in high school when this game came out and being so excited that I and most of my friends took that Friday off from school just to play it at our separate homes. You play as the Dragonborn who must train in order to stop the dragon Alduin from unleashing chaos across Tamriel. There are plenty of quests to take advantage of as well as an intense character creation system and a herd of mods you could install on PC for the most elite experience. This game is also among the few in history to be released for just about every platform available since its release so if that isn’t a testament to its greatness, then I don’t know what is. Craft weapons, steal from villagers, and shout at dragons in this RPG adventure that has carved a space for itself in the fantasy genre.

#28 Total War: Warhammer II

Publisher: Sega

Developer: Creative Assembly

Platform: PC, Linux, Mac

Release Date: September 2017

This iteration of the Total War franchise focuses on the Warhammer series using turn-based strategy and real-time tactics. You can choose to either play in single-player mode or with friends to fight their armies against one another. There are several different races and factions that are playing in a campaign that focuses on an intense narrative that gives every playable race their own questlines and cutscenes. You can download the Mortal Empires DLC free from Steam if you happen to also have the first Total War: Warhammer game so that you can experience a huge combined campaign.

#27 Witcher 3

Publisher: CD Projekt

Developer: CD Projekt Red

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: May 2015

Another one of my personal favorites on this list, Witcher 3 follows the story of Geralt of Rivia as he travels through different cities in search of his lost adoptive daughter, Ciri. Of course, there is far more to unpack than what I just explained but the depths that this game goes through to really put yourself in the world that CD Projekt Red created is absolutely incredible. You are given quests that contain NPC and dialogue options that have never been displayed in a game while also not shying away from the harsh reality of being alive during the period of time in which the game is portraying. It also helps that there is a lot of content to take from in the form of the original Polish novels but I would highly recommend this to anyone who is a fan of fantasy roleplay.

#26 Kingdom Hearts

Publisher: Square Enix

Developer: Square Enix

Platform: PS2, PS4, PS5

Release Date: March 2002

I genuinely remember playing through this game in my youth and being a part of the memories that unfolded after the fact. Kingdom Hearts is a crossover game between the character design of Square Enix games and the characters from all of your favorite Disney movies. You’d think that it wouldn’t work, but it absolutely does and this has become a game that transcends gamers themselves with people who aren’t even fans of video games being familiar with the series. You play as Sora who teams up with Donald and Goofy to try to find and save his childhood friends while also discovering more about his destiny as a Keyblade wielder. Jump from world to world and collect different Keyblades along the way in this intense journey that begins an infinite adventure.

#25 Elden Ring

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Developer: FromSoftware

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: February 2022

Another contender for game of the year, Elden Ring is the joint collaborative effort of George R. R. Martin and Hidetaka Miyazaki. It takes what everyone loves about previous souls-like games and turns it on its head in this dark and surreal game. You have the option to play with your friends in a kind of drop-in co-op that requires certain prerequisites beforehand but allows you to beat bosses with your friends. It’s been one of the titles that everyone has been talking about since release and it would only be a treat for yourself if you decide to pick it up with your friends and summon them in-game to try and survive together.

#24 Dark Souls Trilogy

Publisher: Namco Bandai

Developer: FromSoftware

Platform: PC, PS3, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: September 2011

While each of these games follows a completely different story with NPCs and questlines that only vaguely if at all, reference one another, it undeniable has a place as one of the greatest franchises of all time. You are encouraged to explore the world presented to you while fighting incredible bosses that all have their own unique mechanics and intense fighting systems. It’s not a surprise that you’ll easily die in these games but a huge aspect is being able to learn from your mistakes and find new ways to overcome the obstacles presented to you. Some people might find that the series is for those who genuinely want a challenge but anyone with enough patience and dedication can find fun in these titles.

#23 Morrowind

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Platform: PC, Xbox

Release Date: May 2002

Another Elder Scrolls title on our list! Morrowind was, in my opinion, the title that really brought the Elder Scrolls series to the stage front and center and proved that Bethesda was capable of capturing people from all kinds of gaming backgrounds. You start by creating your character based on different races, skills, and abilities, and explore the world of Morrowing after having been pardoned from prison. As you progress, you will be able to level up your abilities, learn new skills, and learn trades that heighten things like lockpicking and potion-making. This game definitely paved the way for what ended up becoming Oblivion and Skyrim as well as lent its influence to plenty of other titles in the fantasy RPG realm.

#22 Magicka 2

Publisher: Paradox Interactive

Developer: Paradox Interactive

Platform: PC, PS4, Mac, Linux

Release Date: May 2015

After being treated to a brief tutorial the 1-4 players are instructed by Vlad to find the seer Nostrir and set out towards Crystal Bay, where Nostrir resides. On the way, the player passes through a group of humans celebrating a festival called “Interdependence Day”. The festival grounds are attacked by goblins which the player defeats. You can choose to play in a single-player mode but it is more encouraged to play with three friends for four-player co-ops. This wasn’t an immediate hit when it first launched but fans of the game and series will definitely say that the fandom behind it is still proud and strong.

#21 Sekiro Shadows Die Twice

Publisher: Activision

Developer: FromSoftware

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia

Release Date: March 2019

Another great title from the makers of the Dark Souls series and Bloodborne, Sekiro is also a game that tests your patience if you are not determined. While you can’t create your own character or participate in multiplayer content, there are still a lot of aspects to this game that relate it to its Souls partners. Unlike those games, however, you have the ability to revive after being killed using resurrection power and you have tools that help you with exploration at your disposal. This game follows the Sengoku period in Japan and there are a lot of elements that pay homage to the country in admirable and honorable ways.

#20 Middle-Earth Shadow of War

Publisher: Warner Bros

Developer: Monolith Productions

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Release Date: October 2017

Shadow of Mordor was a sleeper hit that took the world by storm during its release and the sequel was no different. Taking place in JRR Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings universe, players control Talion who is infused with the spirit of an elf lord due to circumstances from the previous game. The game utilizes a nemesis system which means that as you are defeated by enemies, those enemies will become stronger. Alternatively, as you defeat enemies, you will come across new and different enemies that come to take their place. There is a multiplayer mode that allows players to invade other players’ fortresses and attempt to conquer them so if you’re having a blast with the detailed single-player, you might want to hop online with your friends.

#19 Baldur’s Gate 3

Publisher: Larian Studios

Developer: Larian Studios

Platform: PC, Stadia, Mac

Release Date: October 2020

From the makers of Divinity: Original Sin comes the third installment of the beloved Baldur’s Gate series. While the game is still in Early Access, you can still take advantage of that and play it right now so long as you are aware that the game is still in development. It takes place over 120 years after the events of Baldur’s Gate II: Shadows of Amn and months after the events of Baldur’s Gate: Descent into Avernus. You create a character and play in a world dictated by the characters and enemies found in the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop roleplaying game. It looks as though it’s going to stay in Early Access until sometime in 2023 but you can still play with your friends and play through an immersive fantasy story.

#18 The Last Guardian

Publisher: Sony

Developer: Japan Studio

Platform: PS4

Release Date: December 2016

This game was in development for an incredibly long time and we all know that when that happens, it might as well be as good as dead. Thankfully, fans were met with a delightful adventure that rivals Ico and Shadow of the Colossus, the spiritual predecessors to Last Guardian. You play as a young boy who meets a winged creature named Trico who travels with him and keeps him safe. There are tons of puzzles to solve using Trico’s abilities and malevolent forces to be wary of as Trico fights to prevent harm from coming to you. The story and atmosphere really accentuate the love that the developers put into the final product and the beloved outcome will absolutely be enjoyed by fans for years to come.

#17 Bloodborne

Publisher: Sony

Developer: FromSoftware

Platform: PS4

Release Date: March 2015

I love Bloodborne. Akin to the Soul series from developer FromSoftware, Bloodborne puts in the shoes of a created character known as a Hunter. You will travel through the city of Yharnam, a plagued gothic-themed city that houses monsters and beasts of all kinds. Similar to the Souls games, you are given tons of different ways to maneuver through the world but the difference is that the story and gameplay are a bit more detailed and fast-paced. Of course, there will still require a certain level of patience and determination if you’d like to get past some enemies but you can distribute your skills appropriately and practice your gameplay again and again by yourself or with a friend in an online co-op.

#16 Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

Publisher: Capcom

Developer: Capcom

Platform: PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC, Switch

Release Date: May 2012

Dragon’s Dogma is one of the best games you could play if you’d like to experience a roleplaying game in a fantasy world. You can choose between several different vocations and travel in an open world that quite literally moves at its own pace. There are hundreds of characters you can interact with and even some you can recruit to join you on adventures. You can also take advantage of a ‘grab’ button that quite literally lets you grab onto enemies, objects, or NPCs for different reasons, something that a lot of other games don’t really consider. You can climb things and explore places laterally as well as bosses so that you can experience an even more dynamic combat system.

#15 Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition

Publisher: Sony

Developer: Team Ninja

Platform: Ps3, PS5, PC

Release Date: March 2020

Nioh 2 takes place in Japan during the late 1500s and follows Hide from the previous game. Hide’s journey through the Sengoku Era begins when they befriend Tōkichirō, an ambitious merchant seeking out Amrita, and Mumyo, a demon hunter of the Sohaya group, eventually playing a critical role in the rise and fall of the warlord Toyotomi Hideyoshi. The game also follows a very similar style to the Souls series in that you are faced with challenging gameplay and overwhelming enemies. It was also nominated for Best Action game at The Game Awards 2020, which also proves its worthiness and placement on this list.

#14 Torchlight II

Publisher: Runic Games

Developer: Runic Games

Platform: PC, Mac, Linux, Switch, PS4, Xbox One

Release Date: September 2012

You are able to play as one of four playable characters either by yourself or with up to three friends to travel through procedurally generated dungeons to fight monsters in exchange for experience and loot. The sequel to the original now includes day cycles, weather effects, and new features that enhance the atmosphere. You’re also able to customize your character’s appearance, something else you were not able to do in the original. If you’re a fan of the first one, then you’ll be pleased to know that the previous classes return as NPCs for you to enjoy again. When you are playing on PC, the game does require you to have a Runic Games account to play with your friends in multiplayer.

#13 Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Publisher: Versus Evil

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Platform: PC, Linux, Mac, PS4, Xbox One

Release Date: May 2018

Pillars of Eternity is another game on this list that I genuinely enjoyed playing through from beginning to end without reserve. Both returning and new companions are available, depending upon the choices made by the player, which play an optional story role within the game. Deadfire focuses on seafaring and island exploration via a ship. The previous game had resonated deeply with fans of Obsidian’s previous work and guided players through an intense story that will absolutely be beloved for years to come. It is a single-player only game but you’ll be so immersed in this fantasy atmosphere that you won’t even notice that there are no multiplayer options.

#12 Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Publisher: Fatshark

Developer: Fatshark

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: March 2018

Vermintide 2 follows a co-op adventure in the Warhammer Fantasy universe during the early days of the End Times for fans to experience in a first-person perspective. You have the opportunity to play as five different classes in a war against the Chaos army and a race of rat-people known as the Skaven. The game is mostly enjoyed with others in multiplayer and after the base game is completed, players can still earn rewards through a randomized loot system. The game is another example of a niche gameplay style becoming popular among fans outside of that because of its unique approach to storytelling.

#11 MONSTER HUNTER: World

Publisher: Capcom

Developer: Capcom

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: January 2018

Another one of my personal favorites on this list, Monster Hunter: World absolutely shattered what everyone knew to be your average Monster Hunter game. You can create your character and choose from a range of weapons that determine your preferred gameplay style. You are then tasked with leaving the hub town and fighting monsters to collect resources to create weapons, armor, and other items. In some cases, you are contracted to eliminate monsters for different reasons besides the ones outlined above but every run rewards you with something different whether it be from a monster or from the environment. You can play online with your friends and fight monsters together or take photos using the in-game photo mode.

#10 Genshin Impact

Publisher: miHoYo

Developer: miHoYo

Platform: Android, iOS, PC, PS4, PS5, Switch

Release Date: September 2020

I remember being so stoked when Genshin Impact came out because it was a full-fledged RPG with gacha elements that I was able to play on my phone. Fast forward to now, there is an evergrowing fandom filled with players who are so deep into the meta and characters that even those who don’t traditionally play video games have played it at least once in the past two years. You can open packets of characters that each have their own abilities and skills and then use them as playable characters in this open-world game. There is a lot of immersive elements to this game that separate it from a lot of others on this list but it is absolutely worth it to play if only to appreciate the fandom.

#9 World of Warcraft

Publisher: Blizzard

Developer: Blizzard

Platform: PC, Mac

Release Date: November 2004

I don’t think that there is a gamer out there that hasn’t at least heard of World of Warcraft. The popular MMORPG is also popular among people who normally have no interest in games as it became one of the first online video games to foster a sense of online community on a grand scale. You choose between different factions, races, and characters, and have a flurry of expansions to play through to experience moments that quite literally defined gaming history. However, because it has been so long since the initial release of the game and so many things have changed since then, there is a lot of content that is no longer available but at this point, any questions you might have can be related to older YouTube videos detailing those events.

#8 Divinity: Original Sin 2

Publisher: Larian Studios

Developer: Larian Studios

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Mac, Switch, iPadOS

Release Date: September 2017

This is another one of my favorites (I seem to have a lot of favorites) because these developers worked on Baldur’s Gate 3 and this game employs many Dungeons & Dragons elements. You create a character and are tasked with traveling through the world of Rivellon in search of Sourcerers who have the ability to control an energy source known only as Source. You will meet many different characters and have to carefully maneuver your way through conversations and quests as all of your decisions will have some sort of impact. That goes for utilizing skills that others might not find favorable and making decisions that will make greater impacts later on down the line. You can play this by yourself or with friends in cooperative mode.

#7 Dragon Age Series

Publisher: Bioware

Developer: Bioware

Platform: PC, PS3, Xbox 360, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Mac

Release Date: November 2009

The Dragon Age series is as beloved to the fantasy genre of players as the Mass Effect series is to fans of science-fiction. Each game is a little different but employs most of the same mechanics in the sense that you will create a character and travel with different companions while generating different dialogue choices according to your decisions. You will have the power to choose between different weapons and magical abilities and meet with unforgettable characters that return in later games. There is a lot to unpack in the detailed storylines and extra quests but the game’s emphasis on exploration and conversation makes up for that.

#6 Final Fantasy VII Remake

Publisher: Square Enix

Developer: Square Enix

Platform: PS4, PS5, PC

Release Date: April 2020

It was to no one’s surprise that Square Enix was going to announce and release a remake of the beloved Final Fantasy VII but it was just a matter of when. When it finally came out, fans were stunned by the attention to detail and absolute pleasure gained from being reunited with characters that hadn’t been rendered like that before. It does follow a bit of its own story but overall, you play as Cloud Strife who is an ex-Soldier as he joins AVALANCHE and its members on missions to save their city of Midgar. There is a lot more to be unpacked that should only be experienced first hand but it’s important to note that there is still more to be released as the entire game is being released in parts that are designed as entire games.

#5 Shadow of Colossus

Publisher: Sony

Developer: Japan Studio

Platform: PS2

Release Date: October 2005

This is the predecessor to Lost Guardian that we were talking about earlier. While the story is very vague and is more told in emotional context and battle sequences, you play as a boy named Wander whose goal is to resurrect a girl named Mono by defeating a series of giants known as Colossus. You are able to ride a horse to solve puzzles and find these monsters one by one in order to climb and fight your way through intense battles. This is widely considered to be one of the best games of all time and it’s really no secret as to why when you pick it up for yourself. If you aren’t impressed with that, then maybe you’ll be drawn to the mind-bending puzzles that every challenge provides you with.

#4 Tales of Arise

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Developer: Bandai Namco

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: September 2021

The Tales of series is beloved among fans of JRPG games. This particular game was meant to be aimed at new and existing fans through intense gameplay alterations and character development. As always, there is a great story involved that will take you across the world of both Rena and Dahna, worlds that are divided by conflict. It won Best RPG at The Game Awards 2021 and it deserves it for all of the efforts clearly put into its development. There is no multiplayer, however, so if you are interested in that then you might want to look elsewhere but as mentioned before, the single-player leaves so much to be explored that you will be too focused on that.

#3 Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning

Publisher:38 Studios

Developer: 38 Studios

Platform: PC, PS3, Xbox 360, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Release Date: February 2012

Kingdoms of Amalur was the go-to game for many fans of this genre as it features five distinct regions, four playable races, and three class trees with 22 abilities per tree. You’ll be exploring the Faelands, one of the Kingdoms of Amalur and home to the immortal Fae of the Summer and Winter Courts. Even though the original development studio saw financial troubles after its release, that didn’t stop it from being widely popular and being released on modern consoles with all of the added DLC. There was a lot of love put into the combat system in the form of what they call a ‘fate’ system that lets players accumulate ‘fate points’ and enter ‘Reckoning Mode’, a slow-motion mode that allows the player to quickly take care of your enemies.

#2 The Elder Scrolls Online

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: ZeniMax Online Studios

Platform: PC, Mac, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia

Release Date: April 2014

While this wasn’t the best thing ever upon release, ESO has definitely earned a place as one of the best MMORPGs available with a free-to-play model after the initial purchase of the game. You are given the ability to create characters and choose a race and class from among all of the available ones across the Elder Scroll games. You are then dropped in Tamriel where you then resolve quests and earn rewards with your friends in PvE and PvP dungeons, raids, and events. There are tons of DLC that take you to places like Greymoor and Summerset that each have their own set of quests and storylines for you to explore as well.

#1 God of War

Publisher: Sony

Developer: Santa Monica Studios

Platform: PS4, PC

Release Date: April 2018

While it may seem like the first in the series, this installment to the God of War franchise actually only introduced the protagonist, Kratos, to the world of Norse mythology. His story did not end after his trifle with the Greek gods and now he is in a different continent altogether with a son named Atreus. While the previous installments also focused on heavy storylines involving Kratos’ fall from grace, the story presented here is much more impactful and really develops the characters as their journey progresses. The gameplay differs from the traditional hack-and-slash from previous titles but after practicing and understanding it, it easily becomes one of the most adaptable and greatest games of all time.

BONUS – Black & White

Publisher: EA

Developer: Lionhead Studios

Platform: PC, Mac

Release Date: March 2001

I only remember this game because the character design genuinely scared me as a child. In this game, you are dropped on an island where you essentially play God and take control of the landscape and forestry there. You can engage in different missions that let you interact with creatures and the things that they require in order to survive in your world. Everything you do is judged by the people around you and you will have to appease good and bad advisors as you progress through the story. There is a lot to unpack in how you will take reign over your people and let them live amongst each other to eventually control every island on the map.