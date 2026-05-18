Take-Two CEO Confirms GTA 6 Should Have Released Last May 2025, Restates It’s Coming This November

Rockstar and Take-Two held no secrets from the public then.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has once again reaffirmed GTA 6’s release date – but he added a little something extra.

He clarified in a new interview with David Senra that they officially announced the release date of November 19, after David seemed confused with speculation that Rockstar was still indecisive about it.

When David asked how far back it had been delayed, Strauss said:

I think we’re about 18 months behind the original date.

…Not much more than that.

Just to catch everyone up, Rockstar announced in May 2025 that the game would be delayed to May 26, 2026. Strauss seems to suggest that they determined the game wasn’t ready yet just as they were making plans for the final release.

By revealing this, Strauss wants to demonstrate that Rockstar and Take-Two did not hide any secrets from fans. The game could not have come out any earlier.

On November 2025, Take-Two revealed the final release date of November 19, 2026. Supposedly, they set this date because they’re sure that they’ll make it this time.