GTA 6 Has Officially Been Delayed

Grand Theft Auto fans were hopeful that today would bring a new trailer, but instead, they found themselves with a new delay announcement. Taking to the official X account of Rockstar Games, the development team has confirmed that the game has been pushed back to November 19, 2026. So, there you have it – we have our second delay announcement for GTA 6.

That’s not the news some fans might have hoped for, and it’s easily got players wondering if there are even more delays coming to the game next. At the very least, it looks like we will still see this upcoming installment before the 2026 calendar year wraps up.

Grand Theft Auto VI Delayed

Hi everyone,



Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026.



We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and… pic.twitter.com/yLX9KIiDzX — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 6, 2025

As mentioned, there was an X post from Rockstar Games. It didn’t follow with any new trailers or marketing materials either. With this delay, we may not see anything new for a little while longer, as the title is not expected to be released until November of next year.

Much like other delays that occur in the gaming industry, the reason behind this pushback is to allow for more polish. Rockstar Games noted that this extra polish should hopefully bring the game up to expectations. In a follow-up message, Rockstar Games did thank players for their patience and support.

We want to thank you again for your patience and support. While the wait is a little longer, we are incredibly excited for players to experience the sprawling state of Leonida and a return to modern day Vice City.



Sincerely,

Rockstar Games — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 6, 2025

Overall, it’s a bit of bittersweet news, but at least the studio is striving to ensure that this game meets player expectations. So, now we’ll just have to wait and see if there’s any chance we’ll see anything new in terms of marketing for the game, or if we’ll be waiting until midway through the upcoming year before Rockstar Games is ready to share some new gameplay footage or artwork.

Meanwhile, in other related news to GTA 6, a recent datamine uncovered a new update for the game on the Microsoft Store listing. Likewise, the original trailer for GTA 6 recently hit a major milestone in terms of viewership, which you can read more about here.