Dataminers Uncover A New Update For GTA 6 Microsoft Store Listing

Easily one of the most anticipated games of 2026 is Grand Theft Auto VI. This behemoth is poised to break records at launch, just like Grand Theft Auto V did over a decade ago. We’re sure that when this game does drop, it’ll be the only new major title release for a good while. After all, publishers do not want their games to fall into the shadows that GTA 6 will undoubtedly cast.

Still, with all this hype building up, we’ve only received two official trailers for the game. We’re all waiting for Rockstar Games to showcase something new for fans. What we don’t have yet is anything to show for it outside of an investor call scheduled for later today. That might come without much of anything regarding a new GTA 6 trailer. Despite that, while we continue to wait for something new to pop up for the game, dataminers are trying to put in some work.

Dataminers Uncover New GTA 6 Update

Don’t get too excited here. Thanks to the Gaming Bible, we’re discovering that some dataminers have uncovered a minor backend update for the Grand Theft Auto VI listing page on the Microsoft Store. It’s nothing major other than a placeholder section added for pre-orders. It’s not even certain when this update was added to the store listing.

Likewise, placeholders are incredibly common for games. Store listings will be updated and ready when the actual date is announced. So even if this store page has a new update to highlight a pre-order date, that doesn’t mean there’s any official news coming our way soon.

As mentioned, a Take-Two Interactive investor call is scheduled for later today. It’s essential to highlight the progress and projections of current projects under the Take-Two umbrella. Again, we might be in for nothing more than little to no confirmation that Grand Theft Auto VI is on track for a release in May of 2026.

Still, that has fans hopeful that we might not wrap up today without some kind of new trailer for the game. All we can do is wait and see if something does come out after this call wraps up. In the meantime, be careful not to fall for some fake news surrounding the franchise. It was just recently that a false report started to spread online that a Grand Theft Auto movie was in the works.