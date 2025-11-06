Fans Are Prepping For Take-Two Interactive Meeting Today

This week has been a big one for the gaming industry in more ways than one, including all the various earnings calls, shareholder meetings, and more that have been announced. Some of them dropped some really big pieces of information, too, like with Nintendo announcing the new sales numbers for the Nintendo Switch 2 and many of its games. Regardless, the thing that many gamers have been focused on is the meeting that’ll happen today featuring Take-Two Interactive. They’re set to do their next earnings call, and pretty much EVERYONE hopes that there will be news about a certain game in it.

Just so you know, the meeting itself won’t take place until 3:30 Central Standard Time. Thus, we won’t know for a little while yet what’s going on and what was or wasn’t said. Over on Reddit, some fans have already “registered” to be a part of the event and see what happens in real-time.

As you might have guessed, not everyone is as thrilled as those who have signed up:

“All this hype for a nothing burger earnings call just for them to say “still on track””

“”GTA 6 is still on Track” bla bla bla”

While that may sound a bit pessimistic, the fact of the matter is that they might be right on the money with what may happen today. While the gaming community, or at least a part of it, is convinced that something will happen at the earnings call, there’s no proof that it will happen.

Plus, you need to remember that Take-Two Interactive isn’t just the owner of Rockstar Games; they also have other companies under their umbrella that have released big-name titles in 2025. Two of them include Firaxis and Gearbox Software. Thus, we’re definitely going to get a sales update on the titles they released and what “expectations” they have for the future of the games and their respective franchises.

Even if they do talk about GTA 6, it might just be in the sense of them saying that things are indeed “still on track,” or talking loosely about the expectations they have for the game with its launch sales when it drops in May.

Now, if we were to play the devil’s advocate, we could say that it’s true that they could announce a delay or make an announcement about when the next trailer will drop, but again, that’s only a possibility.

Thankfully, we’ll only need to wait a few more hours to get the truth.