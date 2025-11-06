Gameroll Believes Today Is Our LAST HOPE For Grand Theft Auto 6 News This Year

GameRoll has shared some dour sentiments about Grand Theft Auto 6’s 3rd trailer and marketing.

He made a tweet yesterday about today, November 6, 2025. Note that this happens to also be the scheduled date for Take-Two Interactive’s last financial meeting for this Roman calendar year.

GameRoll said this:

I personally think that tomorrow is our LAST hope for any kind of GTA 6 news this year since it’s the day of Take-Two’s earnings call.

If nothing happens, then my hopes are set to January. Here’s why:

— Rockstar dropped RDR2 and GTA 5 information in January. It’s also a perfect amount of time before launch to start ramping up marketing throughout the Spring.

— This will be the month that Rockstar will know whether GTA 6 needs a delay or not. So, they can drop Trailer 3 alongside either pre-orders for May 26th or a delay announcement to the Fall.

— GTA Online DLC is in December so I can’t see it happening then.

I also think that unless it comes tomorrow, the chances of RDR2 PS5 happening are slim. I just think it’s about to be too late. Hopefully I’m wrong!

Sound Familiar, Nintendo Fans?

I surely cannot be the only one who has noticed this, but Nintendo fans went through exactly this when they were waiting for Nintendo’s announcement for the Switch 2.

Around this time last year, Nintendo fans were also delving into conspiracy theory territory looking for rumors and leaks about the release of what has turned out to be the fastest-selling console, year-on-year.

Nintendo’s faithful did have one thing going for them. Because fans found a way to legally obtain advance information. Relentless fans found a factory who was assembling the console for Nintendo.

They then figured out that it was possible to buy shipping data. This information is months late, and it still took people who knew the tech industry to sort it out.

But at least it was still real information. And much of what we learned from datamining that factory’s shipping data was corroborated as well.

There’s no Rockstar fans finding information on factories printing disc copies of Grand Theft Auto 6. Of course, it’s not exactly the same thing in this case.

Rockstar are themselves still busy finishing development. When the game goes gold, that’s when we can expect copies to be printed.

And since this is software, what can you possibly learn from Grand Theft Auto 6’s shipping data?

But we can see just how important Grand Theft Auto 6 is, in the same way that the Nintendo Switch 2 is. It’s not just that Rockstar and Nintendo fans are rabid.

There are still huge hopes that both this game and Nintendo’s console can help the industry overcome its current slump that’s created a three-year wave of layoffs and studio closures. The best that we can hope is that Grand Theft Auto 6 turns out to be as successful as we hope it will be, and that the trickle-down effect is real.