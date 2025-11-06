Grand Theft Auto Fake Movie Announcement Fooled Fans

Careful what you read online. There are numerous posts filled with fake news and AI-generated marketing materials. Sometimes, it’s tough to determine what’s real or even a leak. That said, one of the posts that quickly gained traction online was about a movie supposedly in the works for Grand Theft Auto.

We’re accustomed to seeing numerous movie and television series adaptations based on video games. Lately, there has been a real boom in these kinds of adaptations. Years ago, they fell incredibly short of what made the source material so beloved. However, now that we’re seeing more adaptations come out that closely resemble the source material, these adaptations are getting the chance to bask in the limelight.

Grand Theft Auto Movie

https://twitter.com/DiscussingFish/status/1986086873861652761

One franchise that might have had fans anticipating a movie or television series adaptation is Grand Theft Auto. It hasn’t happened yet, and a post on social media yesterday might have misled a few people into thinking something was happening. That’s not the case, so we’re going to burst the bubble now.

The post originated from a social media account, DiscussingFish, which noted that a Grand Theft Auto movie was in the works at Paramount. The storyline was reportedly set in a game-accurate universe, with a release scheduled for October 2028.

That gained thousands of likes and comments from fans excited about the prospect of a Grand Theft Auto film. However, as NME pointed out, this is nothing more than a fake post with no official backing. So, for all those of you who saw the post, know that there’s nothing actually coming our way.

Likewise, with Take-Two Interactive having an earnings call today, there’s bound to be plenty of rumors and supposed leaks about Grand Theft Auto content. The biggest being something related to the next upcoming installment, GTA 6. So far, we have yet to see a third trailer for that game, and with many players concerned that another delay is imminent, a new trailer would really add fuel to the fire. That’s especially true if the third trailer comes out, which once again lists May 26, 2026, as the release date for the game in the marketplace.