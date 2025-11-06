Original GTA 6 Trailer Reaches New Viewership Milestone

Milestones are something people love tracking because they can very tangibly highlight the success of something. For every milestone you cross, you gain another level of success in one form or another. For example, let’s talk about…trailer views. Regardless of whether it’s a trailer for a movie, a video game, a TV show, or something else in between, the more views you get, the more proof you have that people are interested. If you’re lucky, it’ll go viral and get a LOT more views right off the bat. Enter GTA 6, which we all know has had a very successful set of trailers so far.

However, as noted on Reddit, the newest milestone will definitely blow people’s minds, because apparently, it’s now the most popular trailer ever…having beaten one tied to a certain Marvel Comics property: Avengers Infinity War.

Yeah, that film came out over six years ago, and it was a big deal because everything in the Marvel Cinematic Universe had led to the arrival of Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet. Thus, that trailer, which would be the first of a two-part Avengers-filled epic, was a big deal, even though we know now that the trailer didn’t exactly have “all scenes that we would see in the film.”

Anyway, going back to GTA 6, you might wonder how the Rockstar Games title beat the Marvel-built epic. The answer is honestly timing, hype, and leaks.

You see, for timing, Rockstar Games took its time with making the newest entry in its crime series. They didn’t rush it out like many other game developers would’ve. Instead, they kept cranking out content on the last entry’s online mode and slowly built up the game to what they wanted it to be. With every year that passed, people kept asking about when it would drop, and Rockstar wouldn’t answer.

Then, there was the leak. A massive internal leak happened that showed an alpha build of the game’s world, and the internet went crazy trying to dissect it and figure out what Rockstar was really up to. That not only brought the developer community together to support Rockstar, but it made gamers even more hyped, as they hoped it meant the release would be soon.

It wasn’t, and that made the hype even crazier. Then, when the trailer dropped, people rushed to see it and wanted nothing more than to watch it repeatedly to see what was inside. A good move, as the second trailer wouldn’t be released for more than a year afterward.

So, yeah, it’s the most popular trailer ever, and it’s not hard to see why.