Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion — Aerith’s Affection Tips | Good Match for Her Guide

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is jam-packed with missable quests, trophies, achievements, and items. Still, even with that in mind, the Aerith’s affections side quest can be particularly challenging. This is because her affections for Zack are tallied up invisibly, and even the smallest mistake or misstep from the player can ruin everything. That’s why we’re going to break down exactly what you need to do to win Aerith over and garner Bruno’s approval.

How to Ensure Bruno Thinks You’re a Good Match for Aerith in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

The first thing you need to do is talk to all three shopkeepers while searching for Bruno. You’ll know it’s the right time to do so because the marker on these NPCs will turn orange. Talking to all three of them will advance this quest and gain Zack +10 affection points each, bringing you up to 30. Next, you have to go talk to the girl who is waiting by the exit. She will ask you to wait while she helps you out, and while this is clearly a scam, choosing to wait 10 times will gain you another +10 affection points, making the tally 40.

Now, two of the shopkeepers have quests for Zack. One is the perfume-mixing mini-game, and the other is the materia gathering mini-game. While the materia one will give you as many chances as you need, save before you attempt the perfume-mixing mini-game, as making mistakes will cause you to lose -5 affection points each time. Furthermore, completing it successfully three times without making any mistakes will get you +15 affection points. Both of these are covered in detail in our Chapter 4 mini-games guide above. You’ll get a total of +25 affection points if you do all of this correctly.

You’ll also gain another 10 points for being a total rube again and giving the little boy in the area 5 potions, even though he’s obviously conning you. You can gain some more points here by playing his guessing game and coming out on top, which is also covered in our guide above. Lastly, when Bruno finally returns, offer to pay for his medicine before you go to fight the monsters for an additional +10 affection points.

Doing all of these quests and tasks properly will garner Zack +85-95 points, and since you only need +75 to get Bruno’s seal of approval, you should be golden. Now just leave the area, and he will show up to tell you that you’re a good match for Aerith, nabbing you the trophy and her undying love as a result.