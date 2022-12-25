Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion — All Missables for Chapter 5 | Trophy/Achievement Guide

While Chapter 4 of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is so chock full of missable trophies, achievements, items, and objectives that it took us three guides to wrap them all up, you’ll be happy to know that Chapter 5 is a lot less trouble. All things considered, there are only two major things that you need to be on the lookout for in Chapter 5.

All Missables in Chapter 5 of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

First up is the Shinra’s Squats Champion in Chapter 5. Go into the lab area on the SOLDIER floor and take the physical test. You will have to do a Squats competition against 4 opponents. While the first two are relatively easy, the last two will try your skills a bit more. In order to beat the final opponent, you’re going to need to get at least 56 squats. To achieve this, you have to get the timing down so that Zack speeds up 4 times. It can be a bit tricky, but really it’s just getting down the rhythm of the squats.

Incidentally, doing so will net you 4 of the parts for Aerith’s flower cart quest in Chapter 7, making this a real win-win situation for you. Next, when you’re going to meet up with Aerith, go to the playground first. Outside of the playground is a little girl who will give you a new mission and inside the playground, by the slide, is a lady who will allow you to join the Sephiroth fan club.

Finally, you’ll want to get the Master Infiltrator trophy by avoiding being discovered during the infiltration segment later on in Chapter 5. Be sure and make a save before you attempt this because, like many of the trophies in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, you’ve only got one shot at it. It’s basically a stealth lite segment like what you might find in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and you should be able to get the trophy within a few tries so long as you have an anchor save.

In order to do this successfully, you have to watch the patterns the soldier patrol in carefully and hide from them in the designated hiding spots as needed. There are 5 chests that you must open here without being seen. Then you have to get inside the open door to the base, also without being seen. For this reason, it’s best to grab the chest to the left, then the ones down the center, and finally, the ones to the right. This means you won’t have to backtrack and risk getting caught again.