Starfield’s Lead Quest Designer Answers Some Frequently Asked Questions

When it comes to Starfield, the video game is highly anticipated. This is the next big IP from the folks over at Bethesda and their first major release since being acquired by Microsoft. In a recent Bethesda Softworks video upload on YouTube, we get a few questions answered by Will Shen, the lead quest designer for Starfield. While we still have ways to go before the Starfield game drops, here is more insight into what the game will bring when we begin our epic space adventure.

Bethesda is known for delivering big RPG experiences. These are the folks responsible for the likes of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout. But their next big game release is actually a brand-new IP. Starfield is all about having an epic adventure while exploring different solar systems and planets. But while this game is a bit different than the settings from Fallout or The Elder Scrolls, some familiar components are featured here. Will Shen was able to answer a few questions that the developers have been receiving from the community fan base. For instance, we know that this game will still have random encounters.

But with these random encounters, rather than building out a scene with one particular individual, the developers crafted up large communities with scenarios to go through. Will notes that players could potentially drop in on a planet only to see a settlement that’s in need of your help. While on the subject of dropping in on planets, it does look like we’ll be visiting our old neighborhood. Players can venture to our own solar system and learn more about what happened with Earth, along with other communities that still reside within the solar system.

Another element that players will have here, similar to past games released by Bethesda, is choices. There are several factions in this game that players can explore. Players could sway some faction’s objectives or views depending on their choices and actions. Of course, we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see how this will play out in the game and if there’s any role in how these factions could alter our game campaign ending.

Currently, Starfield is set to launch at some point in 2023. When the game does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms exclusively. In the meantime, you can check out the video featuring Will Shen embedded above.

