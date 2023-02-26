Like a Dragon: Ishin! – All Masters of Combat Locations | Student Among Masters Achievement Guide

There are many things you can do in Like a Dragon: Ishin! that provide you with just as many varied rewards for doing them. Some tasks will give you a new item while others will reward you with money and Virtue, but one of the activities that are arguably the most beneficial is the Masters of Combat that can be found across Kyo. These mentors will train you in fighting and will unlock new exclusive moves in your Fighting Styles. For a game will so much combat, having as big of an arsenal as possible is always a benefit, especially since they are also connected to an Achievement and Trophy called Student Among Masters, which you will unlock once you meet all of these Masters. This guide will show you where to find all Masters of Combat and unlock the Student Among Masters Achievement and Trophy in Like a Dragon: Ishin!

All Masters of Combat Locations In Like A Dragon: Ishin!

Despite there being 4 Fighting Styles, there are only 3 Masters of Combat since one of these Masters will teach you new techniques for both the Swordsman and River Dancer Styles. All of the Masters are located in Kyo, so you will need to progress through the game’s main story and get past Chapter 1: Escaping Home and leave Tosa. Once in Kyo, you will start to unlock new regions of the city as the game goes on with the earliest point that you gain access to all 3 Masters of Combat being in Chapter 3: Mibu Wolves. Below is a full breakdown of how to find each Master and how to learn new moves from them in Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Komaki, Master of Brawler Style

Komaki can first be met in the Fushimi district right after you leave the Teradaya inn at the start of Chapter 2: The Man Named Saito Hajime. Once outside the inn, go to the left facing away from the entrance, and then take a left down the street along the inn’s side to find a man outside his Dojo angry at his sensei. Talk to him and you will be able to meet Komaki, after a short scene with the master and student, you will be able to learn new moves for the Brawler Style. After learning a move, Komaki will tell you that you will need to complete a certain number of combat encounters before you are able to learn the next technique, so feel free to leave the Dojo and find some thugs to beat up and then return.

Ginryu, Master of Swordsman and River Dancer Styles

Gunryu is found in the Rakugai district, which first opens in Chapter 3: Mibu Wolves. Upon entering the new region by going through the giant gate at the north end of Fushimi, you will hear about a Dojo run by a master swordsman. Head to the area shown on the map below and you will be confronted by a few thugs. After dealing with them, Master, Ginryu will invite you into the Dojo and will teach you new techniques for both the styles that utilize the blade: the Swordsman and River Dancer Styles.

Like Komaki, Ginryu requires you to do something in-between each lesson, though the Swordmaster doesn’t need you to fight enemies but rather needs you to bring him swords. After each lesson, he will ask you to bring him a sword of a certain quality, with the quality required being increased after each subsequent lesson. Once you get a sword of the required quality, simply equip it and talk to Ginryu to get the next lesson.

William, Master of Gunman Style

Also found in Rakugai and first accessible in Chapter 3, William is a foreign gunrunner that you meet the first time you walk down the road shown on the map below. When you walk through this area, you will be forced into a cutscene where you find a few of WIlliam’s smugglers messing up a delivery, which brings William out to sort the situation. After a cutscene with William in his underground base, you will be able to talk to him to learn new moves for the Gunman Style. Unlike the other Masters, William doesn’t require anything from you for new lessons and they can simply be done one after another, though you will be pulled into his quest for vengeance along the way.

After learning at least one move from each of the Masters of Combat in Like a Dragon: Ishin!, you will unlock the Student Among Masters Achievement/Trophy! All of the moves that you learn from these Masters of Combat aren’t made available to you immediately, but they instead become available to unlock on your Abilities section. Moves that you learn from the Masters are some of the locked moves that you see when you look at the menu and learning them from the Master will make them unlock, though you will still need to use a Soul Orb to permanently add them to your novelist.

