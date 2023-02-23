Like a Dragon: Ishin! – Where to Learn to Dance | Lord of Dance Achievement Guide

Just like all of its predecessors, Like a Dragon: Ishin! is packed to the gills with varied and fun side activities that players can lose themselves in. One of these minigames is fan dancing and is tied to an Achievement and Trophy called Lord of Dance which you will unlock when you perform every dance in the game. Whether you are achievement hunting or simply want to Ryoma learn how to dance, you will first need to know where you can perform the fan dances. Luckily, it isn’t too hard to find though you will need to make your way through a few of the game’s first few chapters. This guide will show players where to learn to dance and unlock the Lord of Dance Achievement and trophy in Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Where to Learn to Dance In Like A Dragon: Ishin!

You can unlock the dancing minigame after starting Chapter 3: Mibu Wolves. You will unlock several new regions to explore at the start of this chapter, including Rakunai. This is the area you are going to want to head to find the fan dance teacher. Head to the Nichibuza building shown on the map below, found near the bridge near the north part of the region. When you approach the building, you will start a cutscene with a woman named Maijo. After defending her from a group of thugs she will invite you inside her school.

You will get a tutorial on how to perform the fan dance minigame. After completing the tutorial, you will be able to talk to Maijo at any time now to dance again for 1,000 mon. This minigame is a rhythm game that sees you timing button presses on both the D-Pad and face buttons on a controller. After each performance, you will receive a grade for each song that you can dance to coming in four different difficulties.

You will be able to choose between three songs: Fubuki Kouta, Samurai Enbu, and Heartbeat. You will play Fubuki Kouta as part of the fan dancing tutorial and that counts towards the Lord of Dance Achievement and Trophy. Once you play all three songs at any difficulty at least once, you will unlock the Lord of Dance.

More Like A Dragon: Ishin! Guides

Like A Dragon: Ishin! – Full Achievement and Trophy List | Like a Dragon: Ishin! – How to Get DLC Items In-Game | Like a Dragon: Ishin! – How to Fish | A Well-Rounded Cast Achievement Guide | Like A Dragon: Ishin! – Where to Find Karaoke | Sing Your Heart Out Achievement Guide